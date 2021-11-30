Global Data Monetization Platform Markets Report 2021: Growth Opportunities with Technology Vendors Leveraging Location Data to Monetize Data and Assets

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Monetization Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research examines the importance of data monetization to drive growth opportunities across various industry verticals.
The report identifies 4 channels to provide a clear understanding of the business processes and evolution of data across the value chain with focus on data bartering, data brokering, insights bartering, and business intelligence.
Among all industry verticals, telcos are uniquely positioned to monetize consumer data and increase business revenue.
Large telcos are emerging as value-added solutions providers to progress beyond connectivity and stay competitive, moving up the value chain and offering advertising and media solutions by monetizing consumer data.
The report highlights digital platforms and services as key components of the data monetization space. Insights-as-a-service is expected to emerge as the data monetization model of the future. Offering insights and adding predictive AI and business intelligence layers will be fundamental to product differentiation in the data monetization strategy.
The study also identifies data security and privacy, location data, and digital data monetization platforms as growth opportunity areas for technology vendors and enterprises.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Monetization Platform Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Insights
2. Growth Environment
- Data Monetization Opportunity in the Data Value Chain
- Data Monetization Models
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Why Data Monetization Platforms
- Key Considerations
- Trend 1 - Emergence of Digital Marketplaces for Data Monetization
- Trend 2 - Cloud-based Data Monetization Products for Computing and Storage Power
- Trend 3 - Embedded AI-based Analytics Adding Value to Data Monetization Platforms
4. Data Monetization Opportunities by Industry Vertical
- Data Monetization in the Utility Industry
- Data Monetization in the Payments Industry
- Data Monetization in the Healthcare Industry
- Data Monetization in the Mobility Industry
- Data Monetization in the Retail Industry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis for Telecom Services Providers in Data Monetization
- Telecoms Opportunity to Monetize Consumer Data
- Redefining the Digital Advertising Value Chain to Monetize Data
- Examples of Telecoms with Digital Advertising Arms
- Data Monetization Platform Services for B2B2C Customers
- Data Monetization Platforms Creating Value for B2B Customers
- Telecoms Use Case-based Solutions for Enterprises
- Examples of Telecoms Use Case-based Solutions
6. Way Forward and Companies to Watch
- Insights as a Service - Data Monetization Model of the Future
- Company to Watch - Pelatro
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Data Security and Privacy Critical to Monetize Data
- Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Vendors to Leverage Location Data to Monetize Data and Assets
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Data Monetization Platforms
