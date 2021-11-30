The Global Lightning Protection Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 97.36 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lightning Protection Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978332/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the lightning protection systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from the telecom industry and increasing vulnerability to damages caused by lightning strikes. In addition, the demand from the telecom industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lightning protection systems market analysis includes technology and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The lightning protection systems market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• conventional lightning protection systems

• unconventional lightning protection systems



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



By End-user

• commercial

• residential

• others



This study identifies the adherence to multiple international standards for lightning protection systemsas one of the prime reasons driving the lightning protection systems market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on lightning protection systems market covers the following areas:

• Lightning protection systems market sizing

• Lightning protection systems market forecast

• Lightning protection systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lightning protection systems market vendors that include A.N. Wallis & Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., ALLTEC LLC, DEHN SE + Co KG, Harger Lightning & Grounding, LBA Group, Inc., LightningMaster Corp., NexTek Inc., nVent Electric Plc, and OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG. Also, the lightning protection systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



