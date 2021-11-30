Global Conductive Inks Market Report 2021: Market is Forecasted to Grow from $3.6 Billion in 2021 to $4.4 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conductive Inks: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for conductive inks should grow from $3.6 billion in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American market for conductive inks should grow from $770.9 million in 2021 to $911.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market for conductive inks should grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
Conductive inks are gaining in huge popularity in the market with the growth in the demand for printed electronics. Currently, most of the industry utilizes printed electronics because of the growing need for lightweight components. They are easy to handle and are a better alternative to traditional systems.
Conductive inks are utilized in these printed electronics for the conduction of electricity. They are composed of conductive pigments such as silver, copper, graphene/carbon or conductive polymers mixed with other solutions. The inks can be easily deposited on the substrate without time much curing time. At present, stretchable conductive inks have gained attraction in smart textiles. They do not break easily, making them an ideal solution for smart wearables.
The conductive inks market can be analyzed based on two primary categories: type and application. Based on type, the global conductive inks market is segmented into silver, carbon/graphene, copper, conductive polymers, and others. In 2020, silver-based conductive inks accounted for the largest share of the global market. Silver remains the primary material of choice for conductive inks owing to their high-performance stability, excellent conductivity and the high-volume manufacturability of silver material.
Based on application, the global conductive inks market is segmented into photovoltaic cells, automotive applications, touchscreens, membrane switches, biosensors, RFID and others. In 2020, the photovoltaic cell segment dominated the global conductive inks market. Conductive inks, primarily silver inks, are widely used in photovoltaic cell manufacturing. The tremendous growth in the PV industry with the increased installation of PV panels across the globe is expected to drive the demand for conductive inks to be utilized in the production of photovoltaic cells.
Asia- Pacific is the largest consumer of conductive inks. China, in particular, produces 80% of the global photovoltaic cells, making them one of the largest consumers of conductive inks. North America, on the other hand, accounts for the second-largest share in the global market, followed by Europe.
The primary drivers of the rapid growth of conductive inks are its contributions to e-textile sectors and wearable technology. It is now far more popular than any other traditional solution since it is easily configurable, allowing it to meet a wide range of industry requirements.
It is regarded as one of the greatest solutions in e-textiles since it may be added even after the primary product has been made, without disrupting the textile manufacturing process.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1yq3g