Global Conductive Inks Market Report 2021: Market is Forecasted to Grow from $3.6 Billion in 2021 to $4.4 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conductive Inks: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for conductive inks should grow from $3.6 billion in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American market for conductive inks should grow from $770.9 million in 2021 to $911.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific market for conductive inks should grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

Conductive inks are gaining in huge popularity in the market with the growth in the demand for printed electronics. Currently, most of the industry utilizes printed electronics because of the growing need for lightweight components. They are easy to handle and are a better alternative to traditional systems.

Conductive inks are utilized in these printed electronics for the conduction of electricity. They are composed of conductive pigments such as silver, copper, graphene/carbon or conductive polymers mixed with other solutions. The inks can be easily deposited on the substrate without time much curing time. At present, stretchable conductive inks have gained attraction in smart textiles. They do not break easily, making them an ideal solution for smart wearables.

The conductive inks market can be analyzed based on two primary categories: type and application. Based on type, the global conductive inks market is segmented into silver, carbon/graphene, copper, conductive polymers, and others. In 2020, silver-based conductive inks accounted for the largest share of the global market. Silver remains the primary material of choice for conductive inks owing to their high-performance stability, excellent conductivity and the high-volume manufacturability of silver material.

Based on application, the global conductive inks market is segmented into photovoltaic cells, automotive applications, touchscreens, membrane switches, biosensors, RFID and others. In 2020, the photovoltaic cell segment dominated the global conductive inks market. Conductive inks, primarily silver inks, are widely used in photovoltaic cell manufacturing. The tremendous growth in the PV industry with the increased installation of PV panels across the globe is expected to drive the demand for conductive inks to be utilized in the production of photovoltaic cells.

Asia- Pacific is the largest consumer of conductive inks. China, in particular, produces 80% of the global photovoltaic cells, making them one of the largest consumers of conductive inks. North America, on the other hand, accounts for the second-largest share in the global market, followed by Europe.

The primary drivers of the rapid growth of conductive inks are its contributions to e-textile sectors and wearable technology. It is now far more popular than any other traditional solution since it is easily configurable, allowing it to meet a wide range of industry requirements.

It is regarded as one of the greatest solutions in e-textiles since it may be added even after the primary product has been made, without disrupting the textile manufacturing process.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of conductive ink market based on type, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Description of stretchable ink, their uses and manufactures, and information on smart textile and their evolution

Highlights of the current and future market potential and detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

Information on prominent e-textile products used in the industry, their performance, and discussion on future performance improvements needed for stretchable inks

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players in the market including C-INK Co. Ltd., Creative Materials Inc., DuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, InkTec Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey, NANO MAGIC LLC, Novacentrix, and Sun Chemical

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Definition

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Industry Structure

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Product Manufacturing

Distribution

End-User

Processability and Printability of Conductive Inks

Ink Rheology

Evaporation Rate

Surface Wetting

Impact of COVID-19 on Conductive Ink Market

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Conclusion

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Stretchable Inks

Introduction

Use of Stretchable Ink in Smart Textiles

Evolution of Smart Textile

Industry for Stretchable Inks

Manufacturers of Stretchable Inks

Chapter 5 Market for Conductive Inks by Type

Silver Inks

Carbon/Graphene Inks

Copper Inks

Conductive Polymer Inks

Chapter 6 Market for Conductive Inks by Application

Photovoltaic Cells

Automotive Applications

Touchscreens

Membrane Switch

Biosensors

RFID

Chapter 7 Market for Conductive Inks by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

No/Limited Players of Photovoltaic Cells in Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape: Global

Major Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

C-Ink Co. Ltd.

Creative Materials Inc.

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

Heraeus Holding

Inktec Co. Ltd.

Johnson Matthey

Kayaku Advanced Materials Inc. (A Division Of Nippon Kayaku Ltd.)

Nano Magic Llc

Novacentrix

Poly-Ink

Sun Chemical (A Member Of The Dic Group)

Vorbeck Materials Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1yq3g