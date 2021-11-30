CTG to Present at the Sidoti December Micro Cap Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of digital IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced that Filip Gyde’, President and CEO, and John Laubacker, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference. CTG management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 8 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available to meet with participating investors throughout the day.



A live and archived webcast of management’s presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section on CTG’s website at investors.ctg.com. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a virtual meeting with the Company by contacting their Sidoti representative.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

Investors and Media:

John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer

+1 716 887 7368