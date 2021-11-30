Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Alert: Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) against certain of its officers and directors.



A class action lawsuit was recently filed against Hyzon. The allegations against Hyzon include that the Company made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hyzon holding shares before January 23, 2021 , you may have standing to hold Hyzon harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you have owned Hyzon's shares since before January 23, 2021, you can [ Click here to join t his action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

