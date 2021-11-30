Fixing of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

30 November 2021

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 2 December 2021

Effective from 2 December 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 2 December 2021 to 2 March 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009514473, (SNP), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 2 December 2021: 0.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

