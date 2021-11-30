Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market Report 2021-2026 with Focus on Aerospace and Defense, Pipes and Tanks, Electricals and Electronics, & Transportation Industries

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Composite Resin: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for high-temperature composite resin should grow from $782.1 million in 2021 to $940.7 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the high-temperature composite resin industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of the market forces relevant to the high-temperature composite resin industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented for a range of high-temperature composite resin segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and the industry's structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and high-temperature composite resin types. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report also considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic. The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy in the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The high-temperature composite resin market is segmented based on its resins: epoxy resin, cyanate ester resin, phenolic resin, BMI resin, PEEK resin and other resins. The market is also segmented into applications, including aerospace and defense, pipes and tanks, transportation, electricals and electronics and other applications. It is further segmented by manufacturing processes such as prepreg layup, RTM, filament winding and others.

Market Projections

The Epoxy high-temperature composite resin market should grow from $421.9 million in 2021 to $496.8 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The PEEK high-temperature composite resin market should grow from $190.6 million in 2021 to $244.7 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

136 data tables and 17 additional tables

An in-depth review of the global market for high-temperature composite resin

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for high-temperature composite resins, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Evaluation and forecast the market size in volumetric (tons) and value terms (USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, end-use industry, manufacturing process, and geographic region

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, new product launches, M&A deals, and other strategic alliances

Country-level data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Japan, China, India and South Korea

Discussion of high-temperature composite resin market dynamics (DROs), recent developments, technology updates, industry structure, government regulations, and other significant factors affecting the global market growth

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

Company profiles descriptions of the major global manufacturers, including Cytec Solvay, Evonik Industries, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Lonza Group, and Toray Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Pricing Analysis

Overview

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Evolution of High-Temperature Resin

Introduction

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Rivalry is High

Supplier Bargaining Power is Low to Moderate

Buyer Bargaining Power is Moderate

Threat of Substitution is Moderate

Threat of New Entrant is Low

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Threats

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Excerpts of Primary Interviews with Experts

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Resin

Introduction

High-Temperature Thermoset Resins

High-Temperature Thermoplastic Resin

Epoxy Resin

BMI Resin

Phenolic Resin

Cyanate Ester Resin

PEEK Resin

Other Resins

High-Performance Polyamide (Polyphthalamide)

Polyethersulfone

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Aerospace and Defense

Pipes and Tanks

Electricals and Electronics

Transportation

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Manufacturing Process

Introduction

Prepreg Layup

Hot Melt Process

Solvent Dip Process

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

Filament Winding

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for High-Temperature Composite Resins

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Cytec Solvay Group

Evonik Industries

Hexcel Corp.

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Lonza Group

Toray Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ev9yb2