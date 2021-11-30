Silence Therapeutics Begins Exclusive Nasdaq Trading

30 November 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq:SLN ("Silence" or "the Company"), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the cancellation of admission of its ordinary shares of nominal value £0.05 each (the “Ordinary Shares”) to trading on AIM (the “AIM Delisting”) was effective from 7:00 a.m. (London time) today.

Silence’s American Depositary Shares, each representing three Ordinary Shares (the “ADSs”), are now listed and only tradeable on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol SLN.

Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silence, said: “Listing solely on the Nasdaq supports our strategy to attract high quality U.S. institutional healthcare funds as Silence gears up for the next phase of growth based on maximizing our proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform.”

As previously announced, the last day of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM was 29 November 2021. Information about the process to deposit Ordinary Shares for delivery of ADSs was provided in the announcement and circular published by the Company on 15 October 2021 and is also available on the Company's website at www.silence-therapeutics.com/investors/AIM-Delisting.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron loading anemias. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.