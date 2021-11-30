Pardes Biosciences Appoints New Chief Business and Strategy Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, today announced that Philippe Tinmouth has been appointed as Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Mr. Tinmouth will be a member of Pardes Biosciences management team and lead the execution of the company’s business development and strategic opportunities.

“We are excited to have Phil join our management team,” said Uri Lopatin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pardes Biosciences. “We look forward to the benefit of Phil’s deep experience in translating corporate vision into actionable growth and business development strategies to help drive our company’s evolution as we seek to address the significant global public health challenges of COVID-19.”

Mr. Tinmouth brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic leadership, business development and alliance management in the biopharmaceutical industry. He previously served as Vice President and Head of Business Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals where he led the company’s business transactions, yielding multiple clinical candidates and upfront cash of nearly $1 billion. Prior to Vertex, Mr. Tinmouth worked at Bain & Company where he advised both Fortune 50 pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechnology companies on growth strategies. He also serves on SCYNEXIS’ Board of Directors and is a mentor and advisor to biotech start-ups through the Harvard Innovation Lab and the Canadian Technology Accelerator.

“I am honored to join Pardes Biosciences at this pivotal time as the company strives to respond to the global health crisis through a SARS-CoV-2 oral antiviral. I look forward to working closely with Uri and the management team to strategically advance the business and achieve the next phase of growth,” Tinmouth said.

Mr. Tinmouth holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors in Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University in Canada.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to solving some of the world’s most pressing public health challenges. Pardes leverages structure-based drug design and a tunable, reversible covalent chemistry platform for novel drug discovery. The company’s lead product candidate, PBI-0451, is being developed as a potential direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections. PBI-0451 is designed to inhibit the coronavirus main protease, an essential protein for SARS-CoV-2 replication. This protease is highly similar across all coronaviruses, including known and emerging coronavirus variants. Pardes Biosciences is headquartered in Carlsbad CA. For more information, visit www.pardesbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words, such as “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of our product candidate, PBI-0451, and statements about the potential attributes and benefits of Pardes’ product candidates and the role of oral antivirals in addressing the pandemic and future pandemics. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability of Pardes to finance our programs, development of competing therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 on Pardes’ business, Pardes’ ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Pardes’ products and technologies, issued patents could be found invalid or unenforceable if challenged in court or the USPTO and/or other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by FS Development Corp. II with the SEC. Most of these factors are outside of Pardes’ control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Pardes assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

