Ceridian Pulse of Talent Report: Burnout Impacting Majority of Canadian Workforce

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), today released results from its annual Pulse of Talent report, which showed the majority of Canadian workers have struggled with burnout over the course of the pandemic. Meanwhile, one in five workers are actively seeking new jobs.



Ceridian’s 2022 Pulse of Talent Report was conducted by Hanover Research, and surveyed 1,304 workers in companies with at least 100 employees. The report revealed:

84% of surveyed Canadian workers have experienced burnout, with 34% reporting high or extreme levels

The top three catalysts for burnout among survey respondents were increased workloads, insufficient compensation, and mental health challenges

21% are currently seeking a new job, with another 39% saying they’d consider leaving for the right opportunity

Nearly half (45%) of those who reported looking for new employment said it was because they wanted better compensation, including higher salary and benefits, while another 38% cited lack of growth opportunities

“The relationship between employer and employee has fundamentally changed over the course of the pandemic, creating a reset in expectations as employee needs rapidly evolve,” said Steve Knox, VP of Global Talent Acquisition, Ceridian. “It comes down to the employee experience – from the way people get paid, to the benefits and growth opportunities that are made available to them. The organizations that solve for these factors first will be the employers of choice moving forward.”

While the latest Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey (LFS) continued to show improvements in Canada’s job market through October, Knox noted that employers should keep employee burnout top mind of even as the pandemic wanes and conditions begin returning to normal.

“In the current climate, retaining top talent is imperative. Employers need to focus on empowering their people by embedding value at every touch point. This means leveraging technology to deliver programs that support wellness, skill development, and the benefits that employees want and need most,” concluded Knox.

Methodology: Hanover conducted the Pulse of Talent research study online from October 5th to 19th, 2021 among 1304 employed Canadian respondents, aged 18+, at companies with at least 100 employees.

