ThriftBooks to Focus ThriftGiving Tuesday Support on Childhood Literacy

Seattle, WA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Giving Tuesday, ThriftBooks will inspire generosity by donating 1% of its net revenue on ThriftBooks.com to Book Drive for Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing children’s literacy and getting books into the hands of underserved children across the nation.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world at large.

In 2019, ThriftBooks.com created its own version of Giving Tuesday with ThriftGiving Tuesday. On November 30, 2021, ThriftBooks shoppers can participate in ThriftGiving Tuesday simply by making a purchase of any size on ThriftBooks.com. ThriftBooks will donate 1% of net revenue from the site on that day to Book Drive for Kids.

"We met Michelle Cook, founder of Book Drive for Kids, as part of our partnership this year to donate 300,000 books to Orion Jean and his Race to Kindness initiative," said Barbara Hagen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. "Book Drive for Kids' mission to get books into the homes of underserved children is 100% aligned with ThriftBooks core tenet of literacy."

In partnership with both Race to Kindness and Book Drive for Kids, ThriftBooks has been hosting free book fairs throughout this year. Children and their parents are invited to attend and select an assortment of books to bring home at no cost to them.

According to Michelle Cook, "Children want to learn to read better, and having books at home can make that possible. Thank you, ThriftBooks, and all the Race to Kindness donors, for enabling us to expand our programming and increase the number of books we can distribute. Children’s literacy and access to books is a high priority given the recent shutdowns of schools and libraries over the past 18 months."

"We believe reading empowers people, provides educational opportunities, and offers an occasional escape to fantastic worlds," added Hagen. "We save these books from landfills and make them accessible to readers for the chance to shape another mind or share another story. We encourage book lovers across the country to join in ThriftGiving through their purchases on ThriftBooks.com this GivingTuesday."

Those who are interested in joining ThriftBooks ThriftGiving initiative to support Book Drive for Kids can visit https://ThriftBooks.com as well as follow ThriftBooks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website at www.givingtuesday.org

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 165 million used and new books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2021 and 2022 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award four years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with over 900,000 reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

About Book Drive for Kids

Founded in the Dallas area in 2017, Book Drive for Kids has interacted with over 40,000 kids, gifting them with books to advance children’s literacy and getting books into the hands and homes of kids in need. The ripple effect of the simple gift of a book has been a win-win for both the students and the all-volunteer organization. The students are thrilled to receive a book but almost as impactful is the knowledge that people they do not know care enough about them to allow them to pick a book of their choice. In 2021, Book Drive for Kids opened a chapter in Austin, Texas while still offering outdoor and remote book fairs. In 2022, they hope to expand their free book fairs, to introduce a new program where children can request additional free books to be mailed to them, and they are exploring the creation of a BookMobile program.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

