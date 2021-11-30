Ceridian Pulse of Talent Report: Burnout Impacting Majority of U.S. Workforce

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY) today released results from its annual Pulse of Talent report, which showed the majority of American workers have struggled with burnout over the course of the pandemic. Meanwhile, one in four workers are actively seeking new jobs.



Ceridian’s 2022 Pulse of Talent Report was conducted by Hanover Research and surveyed 1,404 workers in companies with at least 100 employees. The report revealed:

87% of surveyed U.S. workers have experienced burnout, with 44% reporting high or extreme levels

The top three catalysts for burnout among survey respondents were increased workloads, insufficient compensation, and mental health challenges

One quarter (24%) are currently seeking a new job, with another 36% saying they’d consider leaving for the right opportunity

Nearly half (46%) of those who reported looking for new employment said it was because they wanted better compensation, including higher salary and benefits, while another 33% seek more flexibility, such as remote work and flexible hours

“The relationship between employer and employee has fundamentally changed over the course of the pandemic, creating a reset in expectations as employee needs rapidly evolve,” said Steve Knox, VP of Global Talent Acquisition, Ceridian. “It comes down to the employee experience – from the way people get paid, to where, when, and how they work. The organizations that solve for these factors first will be the employers of choice moving forward.”

The report comes on the heels of the latest BLS JOLT survey, which saw quits reach another series high in September, with 4.4 million US workers quitting their jobs.

“In the current climate, retaining top talent is imperative. Employers need to focus on empowering their people by embedding value at every touch point. This means leveraging technology to deliver programs that support wellness, skill development, and the benefits that employees want and need most,” concluded Knox.

Methodology: Hanover conducted the Pulse of Talent research study online from October 5th to 19th, 2021, among 1404 employed American respondents, aged 18+, at companies with at least 100 employees.

