Bullion Gold Resources Begins Drilling Campaign on Bousquet

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) (“Bullion Gold” or the “Corporation”) announces the start of the first part of a 15,000 meters drilling campaign planned on the Bousquet project for the year 2021-2022. The Corporation plans to complete approximately 2,000 meters by the holiday season.



The drilling program will focus on establishing the extension of the known gold system at depth. A strongly mineralized gold system was discovered in the southern portion of the Bousquet property. Four gold showings, Decoeur, Paquin, CB 1 and Joannes, were discovered during the first exploration work (1932 to 1945) on the property. They are in a 2.5-kilometer hydrothermal gold system in a shear zone parallel to the Cadillac-Larder Lake fault approximately one km south of it. These showings probably formed in the same episode of mineralization within regional east-west trending faults.

“We are excited to start a first drilling program on this project. It has a most interesting history while being located in a highly favorable sector recognized worldwide,” said the CEO of the company, Jonathan Hamel.

On the Paquin showings, grades of 7.13 g / t Au over 12.10 meters, 4.51 g / t Au over 9.40 and 2.44 g / t Au over 13 m were intersected in historical drilling (GM 07013-A). On the Decoeur showing, 1.26 g / t Au over 18.60 m and 1.16 g / t Au over 16.80 m were intersected in historical drilling (GM 07013-A). On the newly acquired western block, 26.46 g / t Au and 19.55 g / t Au over widths of 1.5 m were discovered on the Joannes gold showing (GM 00735-B). No recent drilling has been done on the property.

The deepest gold intersection on the property was on the Paquin showing at a vertical depth of 325 m where 23.52 g / t Au over 1.2 m was intersected (GM 61411). High grade gold mineralization at depth is known from nearby mining operations. For example, grades of 38.1 g / t Au over 4.0 m were found at a vertical depth of 1,600 m at the Westwood mine (IAMGOLD), 14.8 g / t Au over 4.9 m at the 1.335 m level at the Lapa mine (Agnico Eagle). Recent drilling at the old O'Brien mine by Radisson intersected 24.22 g / t Au over 3.0 m at 900 m depth. Longitudinal sections of historic drillings show that all showings of this powerful gold system are open at depth and future drilling will verify their continuity at depth.

Other drill targets will include anomalous gold felsic intrusions in the Cadillac-Larder Lake fault which have significant geological parameters with felsic intrusions in the Malartic mining district. The CB 1 gold showing will also verify the continuity at depth of a shallow intersection of 8.09 g / t Au over 2.0 m.

This press release was compiled and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., director, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

