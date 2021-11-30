Intema submits application to become a fully registered internet gaming and sports betting operator in Ontario

French English

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has applied to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to become a fully registered operator of Internet gaming and sports betting in Ontario, Canada’s largest province.



On August 27, 2021, the Canadian government enacted Bill C-218, which gave each of Canada's provincial and territorial governments discretion to conduct and manage single-event sports betting in their respective provinces. Ontario is the first province to accept registration applications from prospective iGaming operators, having published its draft standards for regulated online betting and gaming markets in August, soon after Canada legalized single-event wagering, before releasing the finalized standards last month.

“With the acquisitions of HypeX.gg and Team BH in 2021 and the pending acquisition of LOOT.BET, it is critical for our followers and our customers to have access to our growing array of esports and iGaming products and services in regulated markets worldwide,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Apart from being Canada's most populous province, Ontario has taken a leading role in regulating iGaming practices, which bodes very well for newly licensed companies in this large potential market. In addition to the AGCO application, our Isle of Man gaming license application has been formally accepted for review in October, and we plan to apply for other licenses in select regulated markets around the world so that our secure esports and iGaming platforms become available to all.”

Intema Solutions Inc. is the world's emerging leader in the esports and iGaming industry. Our mission is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, secure online platforms.

