This Giving Tuesday, Lazarex Cancer Foundation Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Patients Fly to Cancer Clinical Trial Treatments

Danville, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, MileagePlus® members can help Lazarex Cancer Foundation raise miles to help support patient travel to clinical trial treatments through United’s crowdsourcing program, Miles on a MissionSM. The miles raised will be used to get patients along with their travel companions to potentially life-saving clinical trial treatments.

Lazarex Cancer Foundation is aiming to raise over 1,000,000 miles, which will help support Lazarex’s broader mission of improving cancer health outcomes, FDA cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment, and patient access to care. United will provide an additional 100,000 bonus miles to Lazarex Cancer Foundation once the mile raising goal is reached. Miles can be donated through December 28, 2021.

"Your United Miles on a Mission donation will go directly to Lazarex patients who need to fly to their clinical trial treatments. Often these are patients for whom standard therapy has failed and they need the advanced medicines that are in clinical trials today for a chance at hope and life. We fly the patient, along with a travel companion, when needed, to FDA approved clinical trials throughout the country. With access to these miles we will be able to help more patients in need. Thank you to United and thank YOU!" -Dana Dornsife, Founder/CEO

The Miles on a Mission program allows MileagePlus members to donate their miles to a wide variety of non-profits in need of air travel. To date, more than 154 million miles have been donated through the program. Miles on a Mission is a part of United’s Every Action Counts commitment, which aims to connect people, unite the world and serve communities by putting people and planes to work for the greater good.

“This Giving Tuesday marks a special occasion for us to come together to support and uplift those who need it the most this holiday season and beyond,” Suzi Cabo, managing director of global community engagement, United Airlines. “We’re proud to offer our MileagePlus members a meaningful way to use their miles for good and provide critically needed air travel to a variety of non-profits that serve vulnerable communities across the globe.”

For more information on Miles on a Mission or to donate miles, please visit united.com/donate.

###

About Lazarex Cancer Foundation

At Lazarex Cancer Foundation, we strive to improve cancer health outcomes, FDA cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment, and patient access to care by providing assistance with clinical trial navigation, reimbursing trial related travel costs, and partnering with at-risk communities to mobilize resources. We provide resources for cancer patients who have been told they have no other options, but who are not yet done with their journey in life. Learn more at www.lazarex.org.