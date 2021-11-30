Progressive Care Engages ClearThink to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Read more



Focus on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Stockholder Value

Miami, FL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology provider, today announced that it has retained ClearThink Capital (“ClearThink”), a strategic advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

“We believe we are now ready to enter the next growth phase of our business, as we recently filed our S-1 Registration Statement in order to become fully reporting and compliant with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and as part of our plan to become listed on Nasdaq,” stated Alan Jay Weisberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Progressive Care.

Weisberg continued, “Our mission to improve every step of the patient journey by adding value to prescribers, caregivers, and patients in a seamless manner has led us to growth in revenue, improved margins and an improvement in the company’s overall cash flow. We hired The Benchmark Company to lead our capital markets initiative to uplist to Nasdaq. As we look to this positive momentum, our Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that ClearThink will help us convey our strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors and improve our visibility and awareness.”

Brian Loper, Senior VP and Account Manager of ClearThink, commented, “With its unique model for pharmacy operation and data management, SaaS-based revenue streams, digital health technologies, expanded penetration of its PharmCo-branded operations, improved financials and clear path in becoming SEC reporting, we believe Progressive Care’s investment proposition is compelling, and the ClearThink team is eager to elevate the company's IR efforts. These efforts will include implementing a comprehensive targeting strategy to communicate a clearer and more concise message to an expanded audience of relevant investors that we expect, over time, should help unlock and drive stockholder value.”

ClearThink is a consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued smaller reporting companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, ClearThink develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. ClearThink helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, ClearThink helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

About Progressive Care:

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of Third-Party Administration (TPA), data management, COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Loper

ClearThink

bloper@clearthink.capital