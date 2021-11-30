New York, New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital offers “Conference Room in a Box” solutions for a reconnecting world

MOUNT VERNON, NY, November 30, 2021 – With the return of face-to-face conferencing and education, along with the continued necessity of incorporating remote participation, integrators and their customers are increasingly looking to update and modernize their systems. The “Conference Room in a Box” family of products from Key Digital, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing, video signal distribution and AV over IP solutions, accommodates meetings of any size, from huddle room to board room, larger conference spaces and classrooms.

Key Digital Conference Room in a Box solutions are complete, sophisticated systems that require no programming – both installation and operation are easy. Meeting participants can connect laptop AV and USB for local or global participation, with a wide variety of interface options, including remote participation via all popular video conferencing software platforms. Essential AV sources can remain racked, out of sight, with all the control needed provided by the free, user-friendly iOS KD App and integral CEC display control. With power support via Ethernet (PoE), HDBaseT (PoH) and USB, a single AC connection can suffice for an entire system.

Tailored to the individual needs of the customer in conjunction with Key Digital dealers and its responsive support staff, Key Digital Conference Room in a Box systems offer expansive I/O, amplified audio with mic mixing, 1080p PTZ camera control with presets, local and remote video source switching and up to 4K video at 18Gbps.

The system anchor is the KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher featuring five inputs (HDBaseT, 2x HDMI, DP, USB-C), two mirrored outputs (HDBaseT, HDMI), LAN connectivity, audio de-embedding and ARC / eARC support. The Ultra HD/4K KD-UPS52U supports up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60hz at 4:4:4 (up to 18Gbps bandwidth), offers life-like images through a wide range of luminance levels with HDR10 compatibility and deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bit or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit, includes a full buffer system to manage TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, is fully licensed and compatible with HDCP 2.2 and offers signal extension up to 100m / 328ft at 4K/UHD and up to 150m / 492ft at 1080p.

The KD-UPS52U is packaged with the versatile KD-X100MRx HDBaseT receiver, which hosts audio I/O, HDMI output, USB and LAN interface. Also, the KD-UPS52U integrates natively with KD-CAMUSB for full PTZ control via KD-App and a host of other supported control protocols, including the free KDCam PC app.

Tabletop or wall plate interface is accommodated by the KD-X4x1WUTx 4x1 4K/18G 100m HDBT PoH Wall Plate Switcher with 2xHDMI, DisplayPort, USB-B host and USB-C device connectivity, and IR, RS-232, IP and CEC Manager (Tx) control. For audio support, the compact KD-AMP220 offers 20 W x 2 bridgeable amplification, phantom-powered mic and two-channel line inputs with mixing, noise gate, volume and tone control, and remote control via IR and RS-232.

Where extended capabilities are needed, the elements of Key Digital’s Conference Room in a Box line can be matched with a host of additional components from Key Digital’s comprehensive hardware and software ecosystem of Presentation Solutions. In a supply chain-challenged marketplace, Key Digital Conference Room in a Box solutions are available from stock for immediate shipping.

For more information, visit keydigital.com/corporate-conference-room-in-a-box.

About Key Digital:

Led by digital television broadcast innovator Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an lnfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award-winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment. Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry-leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house-of-worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease­ of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at www.keydigital.com

