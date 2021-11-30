The Global Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is expected to grow by $ 3.27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893415/?utm_source=GNW

27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries and high demand from the firefighting industry. In addition, the risks of physical injuries in labor-intensive industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• firefighting industry

• manufacturing industry

• construction industry

• oil and gas industry

• mining Industry



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market covers the following areas:

• Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market sizing

• Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market forecast

• Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Kimberly-Clark Corp., MCR Safety, and Radians Inc. Also, the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

