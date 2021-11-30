Global Hand Sanitisers Market Report 2021: Market Explode as Hygiene Takes Centre Stage

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitisers: The Story So Far and Underlying Prospects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Increased hygiene awareness boosted sales of hand sanitisers in 2020 and higher consumption levels will remain post-pandemic.

As consumers incorporate hand sanitisers into their daily routines, they become more demanding.

Functional benefits, safety, efficacy, brand extension and environmental impact will be key purchase decision factors for consumers in regions where penetration is already high.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Hand Sanitisers Explode As Hygiene Takes Centre Stage

Initial Frenzy Subsides

Opportunities and Challenges Post-Pandemic

Appendix

