First Tellurium Prepares for Further Development of its Klondike Property, Recruiting Senior Geologist George Klemmick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), announces George Klemmick has joined our team. With over 32 years in the field working as a senior geologist, project and exploration manager he brings a wealth of hands-on experience to our project.



Mr. Klemmick, who has previously worked with John Keller and First Solar and on the Klondike tellurium property, will assist in management of the project. Mr. Klemmick is a Certified Professional Geologist and is a Qualified Person (QP) under 43-101 rules.

“There has been a lot of exploration excitement recently around lithium,” stated George Klemmick “but the global market remains relatively small, at a little over $4 billion USD today, increasing to a little over $8 billion USD in 2027, according to Fortune Business Insights. On the other hand, the solar panel market, which is the largest consumer of tellurium, is forecast to be $261 billion USD by 2027 according to Financial News Media. The global interest in tellurium has never been bigger or more active than it is now. I look forward to further development of the Klondike tellurium resource.”

Tellurium’s primary use is for manufacturing films essential to photovoltaic solar cells. When alloyed with other elements— such as cadmium—tellurium forms a compound that exhibits enhanced electrical conductivity. Therefore, a thin film can efficiently absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity.

“I have worked with and have known George for many years and on many projects,” explained John Keller, First Tellurium’s Klondike project manager. “I am looking forward to working closely with him again on the Klondike property, and to deploy our combined 56 years of mineral exploration experience.”

“I couldn’t be happier having George join us,” said Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. “A company is only as strong as its personnel, and having two senior geologists who have both worked together on our Klondike property is a double win-win for everyone.”

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

