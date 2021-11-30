Read Statistics 2021 Report on World Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Share Value Will Cross USD 24.56 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cyber Security in Healthcare Market By Threat Type ( Ransomware, Malware & Spyware, Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), & Phishing & Spear Phishing), By Offering (Solutions & Services), By Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Cloud Security, &Application Security), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market size & share expected to reach to USD 24.56 Billion by 2026 from USD 11.78 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.80% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is Cyber Security in Healthcare? Report Overview & Coverage:

Cyber Security is often regarded as the ability to apply a wider scope of technologies, process elements, and controls in order to protect systems, networks, devices, and data from cyber-attacks. The primary advantage of integrating cyber security in any variety of network systems stems from reducing the risks of cyber-attacks by protecting them against unauthorized exploitation of the system, networks, and technologies. Healthcare cybersecurity has changed to an extreme usage during the last decade by helping connect networks by integrating doctors, nurses, and support teams for providing critical care segments for their patients.

Industry Major Market Players

McAfee LLC

Atos SE

Palo Alto Network Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortified Health Security

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

IMB Corporation

Sophos

Juniper Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Intel Corporation

LogRhythm Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc.

Medigate

Market Growth Factors

The primary driving factors for the global cyber security in healthcare market can be credited to the rising threats from cyber-attacks into hospital network systems coupled with increasing applications pertaining to telehealth applications to name a few. Increasing security and regulatory compliances regarding patients’ privacy and concerns will further increase the footprint of the global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising number of mobile device frauds, fueling cybersecurity software growth, and integration of internet-of-things (IoT) will open new revenue opportunities for the global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Added security risks associated with data-stealing, mining, and thefts will further increase the market penetration of the global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. A rising number of government initiatives aimed at tightening cybersecurity measures coupled with the increasing prevalence of ransomware and malware will boost the growth of global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. The rising complexity of cyber threats and the increasing prevalence of disruptive digital technologies will push the boundaries of global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. However, a lack of skilled technicians can hamper the growth of global cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11.78 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 24.56 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 16.80% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., IMB Corporation, Sophos, Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Intel Corporation, LogRhythm, and Others Segments Covered By Threat Type, By Offering, By Security Segment, By End-Users, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation



On the basis of threat type, the global cyber security in healthcare market can be divided into ransomware, malware & spyware, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), advanced persistent threat (APT), and phishing & spear phishing. The ransomware segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the increasing number of data breaches by utilizing the latest software patches coupled with increased awareness among consumers and the rising preference of hackers to use ransomware for inflicting digital threats to name a few. On the basis of offering, the global cyber security in healthcare market can be fragmented into solutions and services. The solution category is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to rising demand for advanced security operations coupled with increasing demands for data security and privacy concerns to name a few. On the basis of security, the global cyber security in healthcare market can be broken down into network security, endpoint security, content security, cloud security, and application security. The application security category is dominates the market during the forecast period owing to increased awareness among consumers for advanced technologies such as software that have the ability to protect viruses, spam emails, and other forms of unauthorized access to name a few. On the basis of end-users, the global cyber security in healthcare market can be segregated into pharmaceutical industries, biotechnology industries, hospitals, medical device companies, health insurance companies, and others. The segment pertaining to the pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased targeted attacks by hackers and other organizations such as pharmaceutical companies on a global scale has led to the creation of advanced safety cybersecurity strategies for healthcare networks to name a few.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast in terms of global revenue contribution. The attributing factors that are deemed responsible for the dominant rise of the market in the region can be credited to the increasing digitization of healthcare facilities coupled with the region being the target for the most induced data breach attacks to name a few. A more technologically advanced overview coupled with an increased awareness for early detection will further increase the footprint of cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising use case scenarios for the mHealth sector coupled with the increasing geriatric population will open new revenue streams for cyber security in healthcare market during the forecast period.

The global cyber security in healthcare market can be segmented into threat type (ransomware, malware & spyware, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), advanced persistent threat (APT), and phishing & spear phishing), by offering (solutions & services), by security (network security, endpoint security, content security, cloud security, and application security), and by end-users (pharmaceutical industries, biotechnology industries, hospitals, medical device companies, health insurance companies, and others).

