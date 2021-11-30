PARTS iD, Inc. Launches EV Specialty Shop on CARiD.com

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, today announced the launch of an EV Specialty Shop on its flagship retail site CARiD.com.



Creating a dedicated destination for EV parts and accessories is a key milestone in PARTS iD’s efforts to penetrate the growing EV market and its broader mission to offer a one-stop shop for all automotive shoppers. The Specialty Shop includes EV-specific accessories such as charging equipment, mechanical repair, maintenance and electrical parts as well as popular accessories in vehicle customization categories such as body kits, performance suspension systems and custom wheels and tires. The EV Shop’s wide selection is compatible with many of the best-selling EV models on the market today including Tesla Models 3, S, X, and Y, the Nissan Leaf, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevy Bolt EV, Polestar 1 and 2, Hyundai Ioniq and Kona, Audi e-tron, Porsche Taycan and more. Using PARTS iD’s robust fitment data, EV shoppers can browse with confidence, inputting their vehicle’s make, model and year to identify the correct parts and have them delivered right to their door.

“The launch of our EV Specialty Shop is an exciting accomplishment for our team. We’ve offered EV parts across a variety of categories for some time and can now provide our customers with a more convenient way to search and shop for these items,” said Nino Ciappina, CEO of PARTS iD, Inc., “Regardless of their vehicle’s power plant, customers can turn to PARTS iD’s broad, reliable inventory, and industry know-how when outfitting and repairing their vehicles. With the introduction of a dedicated EV Shop, we are taking the lead by providing EV drivers with direct access to the parts and accessories they want. We have already seen that contrary to what some might think, EV owners are just as interested in accessorizing and upgrading their vehicles as our customers driving gas-engine vehicles.”

Thanks to its capital-efficient inventory model, PARTS iD is able to quickly enter emerging and new product categories, such as EV parts and accessories, and build a comprehensive assortment with minimal investment in physical inventory. Currently, PARTS iD offers over 17.5 million SKUs, more than 5,000 active brands and over 1,000 categories.

eMarketer reports that by 2040, EVs will represent two-thirds of passenger vehicle sales and many major manufacturers are making pledges to go fully electric or electrify major segments of their offerings in the coming years. As the EV segment matures, by investing in expanding its selection of parts and accessories for these vehicles, PARTS iD is well-positioned to grow and serve the needs of all drivers with broad inventory, fitment data and reliable fulfilment processes.

For more information, please visit www.partsidinc.com .

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, management believes that the Company is a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

