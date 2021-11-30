Eaton Partners Appoints Jonathan Lee as Head of Asia Pacific

ROWAYTON, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the world’s largest private fund placement and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to announce the hiring of Jonathan Lee as Managing Director and Head of the Asia Pacific region, based in Hong Kong.



Mr. Lee joins Eaton from MVision Private Equity Advisers, where he was a Managing Director and led the firm’s APAC business. In this role, he was responsible for marketing private equity, private credit, real assets, and secondaries to institutional investors. Before this, he was a Director in Private Markets at UBS in Hong Kong. His prior experience also includes three years at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, where he was an Assistant Vice President with responsibility for research and asset allocation to private markets managers. Mr. Lee began his career as an auditor with KPMG.

“As our business continues to thrive, we are making significant investments to add seasoned talent throughout the firm,” said Jeff Eaton, Global Co-Head of Eaton Partners. “Jonathan brings extensive experience working with both fund managers and institutional investors across the Asia-Pacific region, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Eaton Partners team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Eaton Partners, a true pioneer in the fund placement business, and a trailblazer in Asia,” commented Mr. Lee. “With an APAC track record dating back to 1994, Eaton Partners operates the most extensive fundraising network in Asia, and I am looking forward to building on the firm’s great success.”

Eaton Partners has been named “Placement Agent of the Year in Asia” by Private Equity International in four of the past six years, and was also recognized as “Secondaries Advisor of the Year in Asia” in 2016 and 2018.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2021. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, +1 (212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce80d9d6-096c-4760-88e7-743208d78115