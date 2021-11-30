Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Launches U.S. Sales Subsidiary; Acquires Team to Focus on Sales and Marketing to Independent U.S. Hospitals and Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, has launched a new U.S. sales subsidiary, formed in the U.S. as a Limited Liability Company (the “LLC”), ‎aimed at selling medical devices and supplies to small, independent hospitals and group ‎purchasing organization (“GPO”). GPO’s are organizations that offer small medical offices and ‎clinics access to devices and supplies on a larger scale creating efficiencies by aggregating ‎purchasing volumes.

Salona has created the LLC with an arm’s length seasoned U.S. sales executive (“Agent”) and his team with deep contacts and current sales relationships in the independent ‎hospital and GPO sales channel on an exclusive basis. As part of the agreements to acquire the sales channel and existing customers, the Agent will receive 1,000,000 Salona Class “A” Shares (defined and details regarding these restricted, non-voting shares is below) so long as the LLC generates at least US$1,000,000 in profitable ‎revenue for the quarter ending February 28, 2022, as well as additional equity incentives for generating profitable revenues from the channel as described below.

“We are pleased to launch this sales subsidiary and welcome the new team,” said Les Cross, ‎Chairman and interim CEO of the Company. “As we work to close additional acquisitions and focus on our ‎future acquisition pipeline, we are simultaneously building a fully integrated medical device ‎company with each transaction and partnership we form. In addition to our FDA approved production facility, our European sales channel, and our cash flow generating ‎innovation team, we now add the GPO sales channel. Through this acquisition, we expect to add ‎profitable revenues to our existing annual revenue base immediately. Once we close more acquisitions, we ‎anticipate being able to increase organic revenue growth by making our products available to all of our sales channels.”

Details of the Sales Subsidiary and Compensation for Profitable Sales

Salona has formed the LLC by contributing US$10,000 in organizational expenses and is the sole manager of the LLC, and, as such, holds all of the voting and ‎participating units of the LLC. In addition to the initial revenue target of US$1,000,000 for the quarter ending February 28, 2022, for every US$50 block in marginal profit above market transfer pricing (“Sales Channel EBITDA”) for the LLC during each quarter commencing with the three months ended February 28, 2022, and each of the ‎quarterly periods thereafter through February 28, 2024‎ (up to US$10,000,000 in Sales Channel EBITDA), the Agent will receive $72 in Salona Class “A” Shares (based on the market price of the Salona Common Shares on November 29, 2021). The Agent has contributed the ‎exclusive rights to sell to certain customers and related sales orders and supply agreements, in exchange for non-voting, non-‎participating units of the LLC that are exchangeable pursuant to a contribution and ‎exchange agreement (the “Contribution and Exchange Agreement”) with Salona into Class “A” non-voting common shares of Salona (“Salona Class “A” Shares”). The Salona Class “A” Shares ‎‎have ‎the same attributes as ‎the common shares of Salona (“Salona Common Shares”), except that are not listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, do not carry the ‎right to ‎vote, and are convertible, subject to certain terms and conditions, including a provision ‎prohibiting a ‎holder of Salona Class “A” Shares from converting ‎ Salona Class “A” Shares for Salona Common Shares if it would ‎result in such holder ‎‎holding more than 9.9% of the Salona Common Shares, ‎into Salona Common Shares on a one-for-one ‎basis. In addition, ‎pursuant to the Contribution and Exchange Agreement, the Agent is restricted from holding more than 500,000 Salona ‎Common Shares at any time and the maximum allotment is no more than 21,000,000 Salona Class “A” Shares.‎

Additional Information

All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian ‎currency unless otherwise indicated.

