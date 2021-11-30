Parsons Applauds Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) applauds the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), citing its importance to the future of infrastructure and economic growth in the United States. In 2021, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state of U.S. infrastructure a “C-” grade – a small improvement from its previous “D” score – something the Infrastructure Bill hopes to address.



Infrastructure is essential to the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the country; the storage, transmission, treatment and distribution of water; the collection, treatment and discharge or reuse of wastewater; the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical power; healthcare; combating future climate change; prioritizing environmental sustainability; and other critical areas that society relies on.

“The passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill represents an important investment in our nation’s future,” said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons. “With investments in transportation, power, broadband, and water infrastructure, along with safety, resiliency and cyber initiatives, the new national infrastructure strategy will not only address immediate emergency needs but help improve our national economy. As an industry, we have advanced in digital technologies and smart infrastructure, so this bill is our chance as a nation to not only Build Back Better but Build Back Smarter.”

“We look forward to unleashing Parsons’ more than 77 years of broad expertise across the full infrastructure domain and our resilient infrastructure capabilities to help rebuild and secure our nation.”

Build Back Smarter means designing roads and bridges with centuries long lifespans. It means designing and building our communities with environmental sustainability top-of-mind and installing smart systems into our traffic lights and intersections that reduce vehicle idle time and improve pedestrian safety. It also means partnering with local communities to promote economic development and increase their standard of living. And leveraging full-spectrum cyber capabilities that advance our nation’s critical infrastructure cyber protection, which represents an incredible threat to our national security and health.

In alignment with the Bill’s sustainability focus, Parsons is focused on delivering a cleaner and safer planet for our customers and for future generations through operational capabilities that remediate communities; clean up contaminated soil, sediment water, and air; and lower carbon emissions with improved transportation and infrastructure – areas that the company has pioneered throughout its history.

Parsons’ experience is well aligned with the Infrastructure Bill’s key markets of:

Transportation – We design, deliver, and protect the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; ports and waterways, and the electric infrastructure that helps make Electronic Vehicles possible. Our experts have delivered transportation projects around the world, including more than 10,000 miles of road, 4,500 crossings, and more than 50 advanced traffic management systems that help cities and states reduce emissions and energy costs, while improving the management, efficiency, safety and the quality of life in the communities we serve. Rail – With more than 60 years of experience working in the passenger rail and freight industries, our team understands the challenges and needs of railroads and operators who are transforming into modern transportation systems. Partnering with more than 400 transit clients, we have worked on large, complex brownfield expansion and greenfield projects in North America, as well as many renowned international systems to offer sustainable solutions that reduce emissions, create greater mobility with increased energy efficiency, and provide long-term economic and social benefits. Aviation – Parsons provides comprehensive solutions that enhance the air travel experience, from home to the destination. More than 450 airports in 40 countries have relied on Parsons to plan, design, construct, manage, enhance, and sustain terminal, landside, and airside infrastructure. We specialize in a variety of life-cycle capital project delivery services, including supporting the FAA in more than $2 billion of modernization projects over the past two decades, helping fulfill the agency’s mission of providing the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world; program/construction management; capital planning; project management information systems; site selection, planning, and engineering; and more.

– We design, deliver, and protect the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; ports and waterways, and the electric infrastructure that helps make Electronic Vehicles possible. Our experts have delivered transportation projects around the world, including more than 10,000 miles of road, 4,500 crossings, and more than 50 advanced traffic management systems that help cities and states reduce emissions and energy costs, while improving the management, efficiency, safety and the quality of life in the communities we serve. Environment, Health, and Safety – Our experts use the latest technologies to deliver a cleaner, safer planet for our customers and future generations. As a one-stop-shop environmental services provider, we perform remediation programs from initial assessment and design through closure and long-term operations and maintenance, helping our customers comply with regulations and manage risks throughout. With projects ranging from water and PFAS mitigation to mine remediation, we bring customized approaches to the most challenging environmental concerns. Our full-service, state-of-the-art water treatability lab can perform bench- and pilot-scale evaluations of numerous treatment methods to proactively protect citizens.

– Our experts use the latest technologies to deliver a cleaner, safer planet for our customers and future generations. As a one-stop-shop environmental services provider, we perform remediation programs from initial assessment and design through closure and long-term operations and maintenance, helping our customers comply with regulations and manage risks throughout. With projects ranging from water and PFAS mitigation to mine remediation, we bring customized approaches to the most challenging environmental concerns. Our full-service, state-of-the-art water treatability lab can perform bench- and pilot-scale evaluations of numerous treatment methods to proactively protect citizens. Water & Wastewater – Water is the life source of every community, and our mission is to help preserve it by creating and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable water facilities and processes. Our expertise in program and construction management and engineering have transformed the industry through the most complex water and wastewater projects in the world. Parsons’ experts have built recycled wastewater treatment plants with membrane bioreactor technology, constructed advanced ultraviolet disinfection facilities, and used reverse osmosis processes to transform saline water into millions of gallons of clean, drinkable water.

– Water is the life source of every community, and our mission is to help preserve it by creating and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable water facilities and processes. Our expertise in program and construction management and engineering have transformed the industry through the most complex water and wastewater projects in the world. Parsons’ experts have built recycled wastewater treatment plants with membrane bioreactor technology, constructed advanced ultraviolet disinfection facilities, and used reverse osmosis processes to transform saline water into millions of gallons of clean, drinkable water. Broadband – We understand how infrastructure is crucial to livability and use our experience to bring communities together. Reliable, resilient power; fast and dependable broadband internet; and safe, equitable transportation options are critical to improving neighborhoods across the U.S.

To learn more about Parsons’ capabilities to Build Back Smarter, please visit: www.Parsons.com/Build-Back-Smarter

