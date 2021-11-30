Automotive Electric Drivetrain Components Market to hit $170 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive electric drivetrain components market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 170 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The increasing demand for alternative fuel vehicles to curb greenhouse gas emissions from transportation sector and to reduce environmental damage caused due to conventional vehicles has resulted in government intervention.

Automotive electric drivetrain components industry players are taking initiatives to improve battery power storage and higher output. The established manufacturers and suppliers are integrating DC/AC inverter and other components to improve the efficiency. In 2017, Bosch acquired the battery start-up Seeo Inc., to manufacture 50 kWh battery pack weighing only 190 kg.

The DC/DC converter segment will observe over 25% CAGR in the automotive electric drivetrain components market. It is a type of electric power converter; it converts a source of direct current from one voltage level to another. In hybrid electric vehicle, the DC/DC converter can be run in opposite order to increase the power from a 12 volt to a 48 volt domain, to assist in starting a vehicle or to provide backup power for the vehicle.

North America will hold over 15% share in automotive electric drivetrain components market by 2027. This can be mainly attributed to the huge new energy vehicle sales and production in North America. In 2020, new energy vehicle sales in the U.S. were around 300 thousand. Moreover, consumers are adopting advanced fuel-efficient automotive vehicle such as HEV, further increasing the automotive electric drivetrain component demand.

The key industry participants in automotive electric drivetrain components market collaborating with electric vehicle OEMs for product development. For instance, in August 2021, BorgWarner got contracts from two premier Chinese OEM for the supply dual inverters which will be fitted into Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

Some major findings of the automotive electric drivetrain components market report include:

Governments across the world are actively providing large tax benefits and incentive projects to adopt eco-friendly public transport vehicle.





Latin America is at the nascent stage and will foresee steady growth owing to the increasing demand for sustainable public transportation offering quieter operation and better acceleration. The growing prominence of industry players focusing on expanding their production facilities will further support the industry expansion.





Most of the automotive electric drivetrain components are irreparable, replacement is the only option, further driving the demand for the product in the aftermarket segment.





The availability of ICE vehicles at lower costs along with limited charging infrastructure worldwide is expected to restrict the electric vehicle and automotive electric drivetrain components market.

