Motoclub Introduces New Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it is launching an exciting new pack for its members – the Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series.



Dropping December 7, 2021, the Rookie Series is aimed at those who are both new to Motoclub and to the NFT space, offering an opportunity to experience the enjoyment of digital collecting at a very attractive price point – each pack is just $10.00 USD.

Motoclub has optimised this new collectible line to ensure purchases can be enjoyed and engaged with in the same way as our other collector packs:

The Rookie Series contains highlights from the sales of 5 unique vehicles as they cross the block at their respective Barrett-Jackson Auction.

Every pack will feature 3 of the 5 vehicles featured in the Rookie Series (limited to 3 SparkNFTs per pack).

There are a total of 15 exclusive Rookie Series SparkNFTs to collect – each featuring a high quality digital still image, with the SparkNFTs split randomly between packs.



Motoclub members aiming to complete the series can do so through additional pack purchases, and by buying and selling SparkNFTs through the forthcoming Motoclub trading platform.

The five vehicles chosen to feature in our inaugural Rookie Series include: a 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Custom Coupe, a 1940 Ford 5-Window Custom Coupe, a 1974 Datsun 260Z, a 1962 Jaguar Mark II, and a 1990 Yugo GVC Convertible.

Speaking ahead of the launch, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman Cameron Chell said: “The new Rookie Series is an awesome opportunity for Motoclub members to get their digital garages started. The price point is really attractive, the content gives a real flavour of how much fun collecting SparkNFTs can be, and the Series provides a fantastic gateway into our primary collector lines.”

“I’m thrilled that we can now offer a part of the Barrett-Jackson experience to anyone who signs up to Motoclub,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson. “The Rookie Series is a great introduction to digital collecting, and these packs feature some truly memorable moments from our world-famous auction block.”

The Rookie Series will go on sale at 12PM PST on December 7, 2021. Content will be updated quarterly, or at the point when the current inventory sells out – whichever comes first.

For more information on Motoclub’s all new Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series, please click here .

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

