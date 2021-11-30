The Global Smart Office Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 18.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Office Solutions Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873425/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart office solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions and increase in the number of startups. In addition, the increasing adoption of IoT in business solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart office solutions market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The smart office solutions market is segmented as below:

By Product

• smart security systems

• smart EMS

• HVAC control systems

• smart lighting systems

• audio-video conferencing systems



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising spend on IT technologiesas one of the prime reasons driving the smart office solutions market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart office solutions market covers the following areas:

• Smart office solutions market sizing

• Smart office solutions market forecast

• Smart office solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart office solutions market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Signify NV. Also, the smart office solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873425/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________