The Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Market is expected to grow by $ 18.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period

01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period. Our report on the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches and increasing number of people trying to quit smoking. In addition, new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is segmented as below:

By Product

• e-cigarette

• NRT

• drug therapy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing health awareness among consumers about harmful effects of cigarsas one of the prime reasons driving the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market covers the following areas:

• Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market sizing

• Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market forecast

• Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market vendors that include British American Tobacco Plc, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Philip Morris International Inc. Also, the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

