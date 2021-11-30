CurrencyWorks Motoclub Platform Announces Release of New NFT Series Following Sell-Out Drops

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform is set to release a new NFT product line.



As part of CurrencyWorks’ ongoing partnership with Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Leading Collector Car Auctions, the Company has created the Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series, which will go on sale via www.motoclub.io at 12PM PST on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series is aimed at new members to Motoclub, and those who are seeking an attractively priced entry point into the NFT space, before committing to the main product lines offered through the platform.

The new line has been optimised to encourage both additional purchases, and the use of Motoclub’s secondary trading platform.

The Rookie Series contains highlights from the sales of 5 unique vehicles as they cross the block at their respective Barrett-Jackson Auction.

Every pack will feature 3 of the 5 vehicles featured in the Rookie Series (limited to 3 NFTs per pack).

There are a total of 15 exclusive Rookie Series NFTs – each featuring a high quality digital still image, with the NFTs split randomly between packs.



“Our research has shown that while consumer awareness of NFT related products is growing rapidly, a proportion of our target market are searching for a simplified means of exploring the space,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “The Rookie Series answers that demand and will provide a strong driver toward our premium content, while growing our customer acquisition and user base.”

For more information on Motoclub’s all new Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series, please click here .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.