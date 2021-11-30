The Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market is expected to grow by $ 1.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 41.00% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843284/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Our report on the plant-based burger patties market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat and the expansion of production facilities. In addition, awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The plant-based burger patties market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The plant-based burger patties market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies celebrity endorsement as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based burger patties market growth during the next few years.



The report on plant-based burger patties market covers the following areas:

• Plant-based burger patties market sizing

• Plant-based burger patties market forecast

• Plant-based burger patties market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based burger patties market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co., and WH Group Ltd. Also, the plant-based burger patties market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

