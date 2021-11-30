Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2021-2023, 2024-2027 & 2028-2030

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses the global commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul market, providing a forecast of the kind of recovery the market can expect after the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

It is a global study and provides a region-specific forecast analysis. The 6 regions considered are the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. The forecast analysis is divided into 3 periods: the short term (2021-2023), medium term (2024-2027), and long term (2028-2030).

The aircraft segments considered for this report are wide-body, narrow-body, and regional aircraft. The aftermarket is segmented into component MRO, line maintenance, airframe heavy maintenance, modifications, and engine overhaul.



The report analyses the MRO value chain, with each segment further explained with respect to markets (to capture key stakeholders), cost structure, and the different constituents of the supply chain. The study identifies the top trends impacting the industry, like MRO investments in new technologies, and examines the type of investments expected during the forecast period.

Another key trend in this market is mergers and acquisitions, which are important indicators of industry consolidation, especially during the post-COVID-19 recovery period (slated to be between 2023 and 2024).



The MROs in all regions have been similarly affected by the pandemic-induced ceasing of business operations; however, each region has some unique characteristics which will define its recovery and subsequent growth. The study also provides an analysis of the drivers and restraints for each region to offer a clear picture of the direction in which the MRO industry is expected to progress during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

Key Highlights

Trends to Watch

Top Growth Opportunities

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size by Aircraft OEM and Type

Commercial Aircraft OEMs - Orders, Deliveries, and Backlogs

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Aircraft MRO Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Scope of Analysis

Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Segmentation

MRO Value Chain

Component MRO - Breakdown with Respect to Spending Percentage

MRO Value Chain

State of MRO Industry in Reviewed Regions

Key Competitors for the MRO Sector

Key Growth Metrics for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market

Growth Drivers for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market

Growth Restraints for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market

Research Methodology

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top MRO Entities

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Africa

Key Growth Metrics - Africa

Revenue Share by Segment - Africa

Revenue Forecast - Africa

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Africa

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics - Asia-Pacific

Revenue Share by Segment - Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast - Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Asia-Pacific

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aircraft MRO - Europe

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket (MRO) - Latin America

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket (MRO) - Middle East

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket (MRO) - North America

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Aircraft MRO Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Additive manufacturing or 3D printing in the MRO sector for reducing delays in sourcing critical parts

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain technology for transparency and secure tracking of accountabilities and works in MROs

Growth Opportunity 3: Augmented reality for training of MRO workforce on engines and components

11. Next Steps

