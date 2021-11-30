Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2021-2023, 2024-2027 & 2028-2030

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the global commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul market, providing a forecast of the kind of recovery the market can expect after the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
It is a global study and provides a region-specific forecast analysis. The 6 regions considered are the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. The forecast analysis is divided into 3 periods: the short term (2021-2023), medium term (2024-2027), and long term (2028-2030).
The aircraft segments considered for this report are wide-body, narrow-body, and regional aircraft. The aftermarket is segmented into component MRO, line maintenance, airframe heavy maintenance, modifications, and engine overhaul.
The report analyses the MRO value chain, with each segment further explained with respect to markets (to capture key stakeholders), cost structure, and the different constituents of the supply chain. The study identifies the top trends impacting the industry, like MRO investments in new technologies, and examines the type of investments expected during the forecast period.
Another key trend in this market is mergers and acquisitions, which are important indicators of industry consolidation, especially during the post-COVID-19 recovery period (slated to be between 2023 and 2024).
The MROs in all regions have been similarly affected by the pandemic-induced ceasing of business operations; however, each region has some unique characteristics which will define its recovery and subsequent growth. The study also provides an analysis of the drivers and restraints for each region to offer a clear picture of the direction in which the MRO industry is expected to progress during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
- Key Highlights
- Trends to Watch
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size by Aircraft OEM and Type
- Commercial Aircraft OEMs - Orders, Deliveries, and Backlogs
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Aircraft MRO Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Scope of Analysis
- Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Segmentation
- MRO Value Chain
- Component MRO - Breakdown with Respect to Spending Percentage
- MRO Value Chain
- State of MRO Industry in Reviewed Regions
- Key Competitors for the MRO Sector
- Key Growth Metrics for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market
- Growth Drivers for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market
- Growth Restraints for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Commercial Aircraft MRO Market
- Research Methodology
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share of Top MRO Entities
- Revenue Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Africa
- Key Growth Metrics - Africa
- Revenue Share by Segment - Africa
- Revenue Forecast - Africa
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Africa
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aircraft MRO Market - Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Share by Segment - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Asia-Pacific
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aircraft MRO - Europe
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket (MRO) - Latin America
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket (MRO) - Middle East
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket (MRO) - North America
10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Aircraft MRO Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Additive manufacturing or 3D printing in the MRO sector for reducing delays in sourcing critical parts
- Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain technology for transparency and secure tracking of accountabilities and works in MROs
- Growth Opportunity 3: Augmented reality for training of MRO workforce on engines and components
11. Next Steps
