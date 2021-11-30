Global Indoor Farming Market Report 2021: Focus on Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Farming Market - Global Opportunity and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global indoor farming market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Indoor farming is a part of modern agriculture for growing crops in a protected environment. The market for Indoor farming is increasing globally catalyzed by the rising world population and a consequent demand for building secure and consistent food supplies.

Conventional agriculture is locationally tied to areas with sufficient land and water. As the amount of vacant arable land and water to support conventional agriculture is dwindling, the demand of indoor farming is increasing as it is decoupled from such needs and can be located closer to end consumption.



The scarcity of land for farming across the world is one of the primary factors catalyzing indoor farming growth. As the global population continues to develop and urbanize, farmers are opening indoor facilities closer to these urban areas creating a local, stable, and sustainable year-round food supply.

In addition to this, the increasing instances of droughts, floods, and other natural disasters across the globe have raised concerns over food security. This, in turn, has prompted the growth of indoor agriculture in such countries. Moreover, high-tech, fully controlled, and semi-automated greenhouse facilities in rural areas and its environmentally friendly farming practices have also driven the market demand for indoor farming.

Furthermore, the growth in technological advancements in farming sensors, monitoring, and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has further propelled the growth of this market.

Additionally, this technique enables food production in a sustainable surrounding without chemical pesticides, hence increasing the production for organic yields, which is currently in strong demand from the consumer end.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

AeroFarms

Agricool

Agrilution Systems GmbH

AutoGrow Systems Ltd.

Bowery Farming

Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.).

Freight Farms

FreshBox Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings Inc.

Logiqs B.V.

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

SananBio

Sky Greens

SPREAD Co. Ltd.

Urban Crop Solutions

Voeks Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Facility Type:

Greenhouse

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs

Lettuce

Spinach

Kale

Tomato

Herbs

Bell and Chilli Peppers

Strawberry

Cucumber

Flowers and Ornamentals

Annuals

Perennials

Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Structure

LED Lights

HVAC

Climate Control System

Irrigation Systems

Software

Web-based

Cloud-based

Breakup by Growing System:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Netherlands

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

