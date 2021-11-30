The Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market is expected to grow by $ 27.82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786709/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the funeral homes and funeral services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new products and service launches and new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes. In addition, new products and service launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The funeral homes and funeral services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The funeral homes and funeral services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• At-need

• Pre-need



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth in the population of aged people and number of deathsas one of the prime reasons driving the funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Funeral homes and funeral services market sizing

• Funeral homes and funeral services market forecast

• Funeral homes and funeral services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading funeral homes and funeral services market vendors that include Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home. Also, the funeral homes and funeral services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

