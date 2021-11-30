Intercontinental Wealth Advisors Teams Up With Rashad Wisdom of UTSA Football

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, a locally-owned and operated firm known for crafting custom-tailored financial strategies that address their clients' unique wealth preservation needs and multinational interests, recently announced that they have entered into a partnership and sponsorship with Rashad Wisdom, star Safety for The University of Texas at San Antonio football team. Wisdom will represent Intercontinental as a brand advocate.

"We are very excited to have Rashad Wisdom representing us - and happy to support Rashad, the UTSA football program, and the San Antonio community." John Kauth, CEO

SaVion Harris, who joined Intercontinental as a Financial Advisor this past spring after graduating from UTSA and attaining his Texas Life Insurance license and Series 65 Uniform Investment Adviser Law license, also played Safety for the Roadrunners and led the charge on the partnership with Wisdom.

"We are very excited to have Rashad representing us - and happy to support Rashad, the UTSA football program, and the San Antonio community," said John Kauth, CEO of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors. "SaVion and Rashad were not only teammates, but also roommates, and have a strong bond. We are so excited to have both of these stand-up young men affiliated with Intercontinental. SaVion has been a great addition to the firm since joining us earlier this year, and we're excited to watch his continued growth as part of our team at Intercontinental."

The Roadrunners football program has had a historic 2021 season, finishing the regular season with an 11-1 record and in 1st place in Conference USA. They were ranked among the Top 25 teams in the country for most of the season, and in the most recent rankings came in at 27th. The Roadrunners will play against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Conference USA championship game this Friday, December 3rd at 6pm CT. Wisdom has started every game for the Roadrunners in his junior season and has played a large part in this success. At the end of his sophomore season, Wisdom was named a First-Team All-Conference USA honoree. Before attending UTSA and joining the Roadrunners football team, Wisdom attended Judson High School in nearby Converse, Texas, a football powerhouse where he also played a starring role.

CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTION COMMITTEE AND VOLUNTEERING AT GOD'S DOG RESCUE

In addition, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors recently formed a new Charitable Contribution Committee (CCC) to give back to the San Antonio community, formalize the charitable work that team members participate in, and come together as a team to donate time and resources. Intercontinental is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021 and this felt like a fitting capstone as the anniversary year comes to an end.

"At Intercontinental, many charitable causes have always been near and dear to our hearts, and we've always encouraged our team members to volunteer and get involved in causes that they care about," said Howard Lutz, Senior Vice President at Intercontinental. "However, we never really had a formal way of doing so, nor did we have group activities planned for us all to get involved together - hence the creation of our new Charitable Contribution Committee."

For their first event, which took place on Saturday, November 13th, 2021, the CCC decided to volunteer at a local dog rescue center called God's Dog Rescue in South Texas. Intercontinental team members winterized dog kennels with tarps and insulation, updated puppy houses by ripping out the old turf, digging out the dirt and replacing the under-layer with gravel, and then laying new turf, cleaned dog adoption vans and kennels, picked up dog waste on the compound, walked dogs while their housing areas were being cleaned, and cleaned up and prepped the pups for an upcoming adoption event. In addition, Intercontinental presented God's Dog Rescue with a $5,000 donation to continue to help with facilities, food, labor, and other upkeep costs.

"It was a very rewarding day, to say the least," said Lutz. "We're already looking forward to volunteering at God's Dog Rescue again, and to participating in other charitable causes going forward."

NEW SPECIAL REPORT ON NAVIGATING THE COMPLEXITIES OF FAMILY WEALTH CONVERSATIONS

Intercontinental recently released their second Special Report on "Navigating the Complexities of Family Wealth Conversations", penned by Howard Lutz and his father, Charlie Lutz, President of Intercontinental.

Like a successful business owner who can't find the time to develop a succession plan, wealthy families all too often simply don't go any further than having the best of intentions. More often than not, the plan is to pass wealth on to future generations, yet the vast majority of people don't take the time to formalize the process. Studies have shown that about two thirds of Americans who have at least $3 million in investable assets have not talked to their children about their wealth and never will. The results of not having these conversations are stunning, with up to 90% of family wealth being lost by the third generation.

"Through years of helping families navigate this journey, our team at Intercontinental has found that one of the most common causes for hesitation is that families simply don't know where to start," said Lutz. "They are really good at creating the wealth, but the idea of having robust and emotional conversations with family members about money is daunting. Although family wealth conversations are complex, they are incredibly important and can become manageable with an organized and well-thought-out approach."

Interested parties can learn more about the benefits of having these conversations and how to navigate them by downloading the special report here.

ABOUT INTERCONTINENTAL WEALTH ADVISORS

Headquartered in San Antonio, Intercontinental is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021. The wealth management firm's success is based on their independence, global perspective, and innovative thinking. They continue to build deep, long-term relationships with clients, serving as fiduciaries to ensure their clients' needs always come first, in order to craft custom-tailored financial strategies and address their clients' unique wealth preservation needs.

The co-founders and partners, Isidoro Korngold and John Kauth, formed their first firm together in 1981, Intercontinental Financial Services Corporation, which helped offshore clients invest in US Certificates of Deposit. From there, a Broker-dealer was formed in 1991, Intercontinental Asset Management Group, and Intercontinental Consulting Group, Ltd. was established in 1994 to provide consulting services mainly focused on estate planning. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC was formed in 1997 to provide investment advisory services to a global client base, and Intercontinental Agency, LLC was formed in 2007 to provide insurance solutions.

