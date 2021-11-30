English Finnish

Eezy Plc -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 30 November 2021 at 15:00

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the duration of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company and on the third earning period of the plan

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has resolved to amend the terms of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees due to the changes in the company’s business environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The terms of the long-term incentive plan will be amended by extending the duration of the long-term incentive plan by one year until 2026 and adding a new earning period. The establishment of the long-term incentive plan has been announced on 18 December 2019.

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has resolved on the third earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees. The third earning period is 13 months, starting on 1 December 2021, and ending on 31 December 2022. The reward criteria for the third earning period are based on Eezy Plc’s revenue and operating profit percent. There are eighteen participants in the long-term incentive plan’s third earning period.

A maximum of 246,000 reward shares could be awarded for the third earning period. The value of the maximum reward at the average share price on the trading day preceding this stock exchange release would be approximately EUR 1,45 million.

Further information:

Sami Asikainen

CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913