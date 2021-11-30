Launch of C.A.M.P by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership: A Sustainable Tea Community Project

French English

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to celebrate Giving Tuesday by announcing its commitment to a more sustainable and ethical tea industry, with the launch of its new summer C.A.M.P by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership project. This project will support the tea-growing community in Zhejiang, China, one of the regions where it sources premium black and green tea bases for some of its top blends.

The C.A.M.P by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership Project

C.A.M.P by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership, which stands for Child-friendly Areas for Meaningful Positivitea, will provide safe education spaces for children whose parents have relocated for temporary jobs during the summer off-season. Launching in summer 2022, the program will run in the Zhejiang region of China and will offer an extensive curriculum covering topics ranging from science to social skills and nutrition, in addition to providing courses for caretakers such as literacy, health and maternity protection.

DAVIDsTEA has been a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP) since 2020. With the aim to drive forward long-term, systemic change across three thematic areas in tea—economics, equality and environment—ETP's work improves the progress that is being made towards attaining the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in tea-growing regions.

“At DAVIDsTEA, we have a passion for doing good. That means making sure our tea delivers the best quality and unique origins while supporting the communities it came from,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We aim to contribute to meaningful, long term systemic change in the industry—this has been part of our brand identity since day one,” she added.

Leveraging Giving Tuesday in Support of the DAVIDsTEA's Impact Fund

In honour of Giving Tuesday, DAVIDsTEA will be donating 10% of proceeds from the sales of all loose leaf tea today to raise money for its Impact Fund, which will support projects like C.A.M.P by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership project.

“We are thrilled to engage with customers on Giving Tuesday, and to have them participate in our global efforts to create a fairer, more sustainable tea industry. All purchases made today are directly supporting our Impact projects—and with the holidays just around the corner, it’s a great time to be gifting with purpose,” Sarah Segal added.

Other Sustainability Initiatives Launched This Year

In 2021, DAVIDsTEA broke ground on two projects, both aimed at giving back to communities where the company sources some of its teas:

The Nepal Water Project : Partnering with family-owned tea garden Jun Chiyabari, DAVIDsTEA is providing three government schools in Nepal with long-term access to clean drinking water, which impacts the lives of 2,630 students and 100 teachers and staff.

: Partnering with family-owned tea garden Jun Chiyabari, DAVIDsTEA is providing three government schools in Nepal with long-term access to clean drinking water, which impacts the lives of 2,630 students and 100 teachers and staff. The South African Homework Facility Project: In collaboration with Johan, a South African rooibos tea producer, DAVIDsTEA is building a homework facility that will provide a safe space where the children of tea farmers from the small-scale farms in the Cederberg mountains can study.

DAVIDsTEA sells Camellia sinensis-based teas including white, green, matcha, oolong, black, and pu’erh teas, and is a member of ETP to help make these teas more sustainable.

Supporting Local Communities

DAVIDsTEA continues to build on its already robust commitment to global sustainability by pursuing its local efforts this holiday season with donations to Sun Youth and the Shoebox Project. DAVIDsTEA is also contributing tea and product to the Giving Tuesday efforts of Canadian brand Smash & Tess, supporting the B.C. Women's Hospital & Health Centre and L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai NICU.

The company supports give-back efforts year-long through sponsorship programs that help spread tea love in the local community. These include partnering with Montreal-based Vent Over Tea to support mental health through active listening, making in-kind donations to B.C.-based Mamas for Mamas, supporting mothers and caregivers in crisis, and as part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity, DAVIDsTEA also partners with the It Gets Better Project for Pride.

Shop at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com to gift with purpose this holiday season, and follow DAVIDsTEA on Instagram (@davidstea), Facebook (@davidstea), TikTok (@davidstea_official). Plus, check out their Sustainability page for more information on the company’s ongoing efforts.

In an effort to continue to support local organizations that make an impact on the community, DAVIDsTEA accepts requests for partnerships and sponsorships throughout the year.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

