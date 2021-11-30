GCM Grosvenor Makes Majority Investment in ReSource Waste Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with ReEnergy Holdings LLC (“ReEnergy”), under which GCM Grosvenor acquired a majority ownership stake in ReSource Waste Services (“ReSource” or the “Company”), New England’s largest processor of construction and demolition (“C&D”) material. GCM Grosvenor’s investment will support ReSource’s continued growth strategy throughout the greater Boston area and New England. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. ReEnergy will retain a minority stake in ReSource.



ReSource, a wholly owned subsidiary of ReEnergy, is a C&D waste processing and recycling service provider with an integrated network of five facilities located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, which have a combined processing capacity of 1.3 million tons per year. The Company processes waste material into valuable end-products for sale or beneficial reuse. It maintains a leading market presence in the Boston metropolitan area, an area that is expected to continue to drive C&D waste generation in the New England region.

GCM Grosvenor’s investment, as well as its expertise as a leading infrastructure investor, can help propel ReSource and its team into a new stage of growth, allowing it to continue to expand its network and provide world-class services to an even greater number of customers throughout the region.

“GCM Grosvenor is excited to announce this investment in ReSource, a growing and well-positioned C&D waste processing and recycling infrastructure provider that is a clear leader in the New England region,” said Matthew Rinklin, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor. “ReSource’s ability to recycle C&D waste and create additional products for beneficial reuse is an important environmental factor that we believe can forge a new, sustainable path for the industry as a whole.”

Greg Leahey, President and COO of ReSource, said, “We are very excited to partner with GCM Grosvenor and look forward to benefitting from its guidance as we continue to execute our growth strategy. It is clear that GCM Grosvenor’s unique infrastructure expertise and alignment on market approach with our management team make them the right partner for ReSource. With GCM Grosvenor at our side, ReSource will continue to expand its offerings and presence throughout New England.”

“The growth ReSource has been able to accomplish over the past decade is a testament to management’s steadfast commitment to operational excellence and unmatched customer service,” said Larry Richardson, CEO of ReEnergy. “We are pleased that a valuable and experienced partner like GCM Grosvenor shares in our vision and excitement for what the future holds.”

Thorndike Landing, LLC served as financial advisor to GCM Grosvenor and Latham & Watkins, LLP served as its legal counsel. Corporate Fuel Advisors served as financial advisor to ReSource and ReEnergy and Whiteman Osterman & Hannah LLP served as its legal counsel.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $70 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 520 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

About ReEnergy Holdings LLC

ReEnergy Holdings LLC is a company dedicated to environmental sustainability that owns assets in the renewable energy sector and the waste and recycling industry. Its primary holdings are ReSource Waste Services LLC, which operates five facilities in New England that recycle construction and demolition waste materials, and ReEnergy Biomass Operations LLC, which owns and operates bioenergy facilities that utilize forest-derived, sustainably harvested woody biomass and other waste residues to produce renewable clean energy.

ReEnergy Holdings was formed in 2008 by a senior management team comprised of experienced industry professionals along with an energy-sector focused private equity fund. In 2019, the management team completed a buyout of this fund’s ownership interest.

In June 2021, ReEnergy Biomass Operations LLC entered into a joint venture with Ember Infrastructure to create ReGenerate Energy, an industry-leading bioenergy platform. ReGenerate currently owns 137 MWs of operating biomass power generation across three facilities, including Albany Green Energy in Georgia and ReEnergy Stratton and ReEnergy Livermore Falls, both located in Maine.

To find out more, visit www.reenergyholdings.com.

About ReSource Waste Services

ReSource Waste Services, New England’s largest processor of construction and demolition (C&D) material, operates an integrated network of strategically located facilities that process a wide variety of waste material and recover a high percentage of that material into high-quality end products for reuse. The company is committed to its mission to reduce the volume of waste that otherwise would be sent to landfills, improving the region’s environment and economy. The facilities owned and operated by ReSource have been acquired over time: Epping and Salem in 2009; Roxbury in 2012; Lewiston in 2013; and Ware in 2019.

Known for its commitment to safety and environmental compliance and for its innovative approach to material processing, ReSource Waste Services’ fully permitted facilities accept large quantities of material. Each ReSource facility has different operational specialties, allowing the business to optimize operations and compete effectively for a variety of materials and serve diverse end markets.

