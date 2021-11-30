The Dickey Foundation Awards Two Grants to Support Florida First Responders

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical protective equipment and safety gear they need to help make their job easier and, more importantly, safer.

On Tuesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. the Dickey Foundation along with local Owner/Operator Wendy Williams will award the Midway Fire Department with 5 sets of bunker gear. This will take place at the Dickey’s Gulf Breeze location (1480 Tiger Park Lane, Shop C, Gulf Breeze, FL).

Additionally, on Wednesday, December 1 at 11:30 a.m. the Dickey Foundation along with local Owner/Operator Sam Zaghariet will award the Panama City Beach Police Department with 7 sets of protective armor for 7 of their female patrol officers. This will take place at the Panama City Beach Police Department (17115 Panama City Beach Pkwy., Panama City Beach, FL).

“Having protective armor and gear is imperative for our first responders to do their jobs and stay safe,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re excited that Dickey’s Owner/Operators Wendy Williams and Sam Zaghariet helped orchestrate these grants to stay connected with their local communities. Moreover, this is what the Foundation is all about, recognizing the needs of first responders and ensuring they have the proper equipment to safely and effectively help the community where they live and work.”

The donations have a combined value of more than $20,000 and The Dickey Foundation is proud that they can support local first responders by providing them with critically important protective armor and gear.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #