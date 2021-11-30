Seoul Robotics Debuts Joint Aviation Collision Avoidance Solution with Evitado

IRVINE, Calif. and HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D computer vision company using deep learning AI to power the future of mobility, today announced an ecosystem partnership with Evitado , the leading provider of ground collision avoidance systems for airside operations. This partnership will enable both Seoul Robotics’ and Evitado’s aviation customers to deploy 3D-based solutions at airports and within hangars worldwide to automate operations for increased safety and efficiency.



By integrating Seoul Robotics’ 3D perception software platform, SENSR™, with Evitado’s all-in-one collision warning system for airport operations, the companies will jointly bring heightened visibility to hangars, ramps, taxiways and runways through object detection and tracking. The system is temporarily attached to equipment and aircraft in addition to being installed on the airport infrastructure and provides real-time collision warnings. Long term, this solution will automate airside operations, enabling Ground Service Equipment (GSE) to drive and move aircraft autonomously.

"With Seoul Robotics we have found a highly experienced partner in the field of deep learning-based perception software and the automotive industry,” said Alex Kasinec, CEO of Evitado Technologies. “Seoul Robotics will help us speed up the development of our technology and our vision of autonomous airside operations, enabling us to offer more functionalities and help them further reduce cost and generate more revenue through increased efficiency.”

Damages caused during aircraft ground movements cause nearly 250,000 injuries and can cost airlines upwards of $10 billion each year. By installing a temporary 3D system on the aircraft, equipment and infrastructure, this system can detect objects, people and obstacles in real-time, alerting control managers if the airplane is approaching an object that could cause serious damage. With recent advancements in 3D sensors and perception software, these systems can take in their environment in more granular detail and enable far better localization and prediction, resulting in fewer collisions.

“3D systems are unlocking unparalleled capabilities, and we are committed to making these solutions more accessible and cost-effective to fuel autonomy, enable operational efficiencies, and most importantly, create a safer world,” said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. “Through our partnership with Evitado, we can not only reduce unsafe ground collisions, but eventually, unlock the ability to maneuver aircraft and vehicles autonomously.”

Seoul Robotics’ proprietary software, SENSR, uses deep learning to analyze and understand 3D LiDAR and imaging radar data with extreme accuracy. SENSR enables detection of more than 500 objects, up to 200 meters, prediction up to three seconds in advance, real-time object perception, and advanced classification of vehicles, people, and other objects. The software is compatible with more than 75 different types and models of 3D sensors and even supports systems consisting of different brands of sensors.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ . To learn more about Evitado, visit https:///www.evitado.io/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Evitado

Evitado enables automated airside operations by applying LiDAR and AI based technology into the field. Airside operations today is a traditionally non-autonomous side of the aviation business with expensive manual processes in place and a high risk of accidents, costing the industry $10bn a year. The Hamburg based start-up has developed a system that can be temporarily attached to the equipment and further sensors can be installed within the environment to provide real-time data on the operational performance by detecting and tracking equipment and staff.

