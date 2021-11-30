AmMax Bio Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on AMB-05X for the Treatment of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT)

Forging a New Standard of Care in TGCT: Intra-Articular Administration of AMB-05X



Tuesday, December 7th @ 1pm ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biotech company developing novel treatments with AMB-05X, its proprietary anti-CSF1R monoclonal antibody platform, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on AMB-05X and its potential as a new standard of care in the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT).

The webinar will feature presentations by medical and orthopedic oncology experts A.J. Hans Gelderblom, MD, PhD, and Michiel van de Sande, MD, PhD, both from the Leiden University Medical Center, who will provide a background on TGCT and discuss the current treatment landscape as well as unmet medical need in treating TGCT patients.

AmMax Bio’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Larry Hsu, PhD, and Chief Medical Officer, Michael Huang, MD, will then provide a company update and discuss AmMax Bio’s AMB-05X, a human monoclonal antibody against the colony stimulating factor-1 receptor and administered intra-articularly, as a potential new treatment of TGCT.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the webinar, please click here.

A.J. (Hans) Gelderblom, MD, PhD, is Head of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) and Chair of the Comprehensive Cancer Network West in the Netherlands. Professor Gelderblom is an established expert in the treatment and management of bone and soft tissue tumors (including sarcomas and gastrointestinal stromal tumors [GIST]) and anti-cancer drug development and pharmacogenetics. He has served extensively on numerous scientific and advisory committees including the Dutch Organization of Medical Oncologists, Dutch Committee for Bone Tumours and the EORTC Soft Tissue and Bone Sarcoma Group. He is the author or co-author of over 250 papers on bone tumor, sarcoma, and GIST. Professor Gelderblom has served as a Principal Investigator on multiple clinical trials for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) and is currently a key scientific advisor and Investigator to AmMax Bio’s TGCT clinical development program.

Michiel van de Sande, MD, PhD, is Professor of Orthopedic Oncology at the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) and Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at the Princes Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in Utrecht, Netherlands. Professor van de Sande is a leading expert in the treatment of pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients with bone and soft tissue tumors and serves on the boards of multiple orthopedic/oncologic organizations including the Peadiatric Orthopedic working group of the Dutch Orthopedic Society, Orthopedic Oncology working group of the Dutch Orthopedic Society, Dutch Sarcoma Group, Co-chairman of the Tumor Study group EPOS, and EuroEwing Consortium Executive Group. He has published over 100 peer reviewed papers and book chapters and his research is funded by multiple scientific grants. Prof. van de Sande has participated in numerous tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) trials and is a key scientific advisor and Investigator to AmMax Bio’s TGCT clinical development program.

About TGCT

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT), with a worldwide incidence of over 300,000, is a serious and debilitating locally aggressive tumor in which patients can experience severe pain, disability, and diminished quality of life. Surgical resection is the primary standard of care for TGCT, but carries significant risk to patients, including complications, prolonged postoperative care, infections, and frequent relapse. A safe and efficacious pharmacological therapy remains a significant unmet need. AmMax is uniquely positioned to address this need in treating TGCT by leveraging the target selectivity of AMB-05X and its enhanced safety profile, while creating a sizable commercial opportunity from improved patient care.

About AMB-05X

A potent monoclonal antibody against CSF1R, AMB-05X represents a therapeutic platform targeting serious macrophage-driven inflammatory, fibrotic and neovascular diseases. CSF1R, via its binding to two regulatory cytokines, CSF1 and IL-34, is critically involved in the regulation of macrophages and related cells in multiple biological processes across many organ systems, making it an attractive target with broad therapeutic applications.

About AmMax Bio Inc.

AmMax was founded in March 2020 to develop therapies under an exclusive worldwide license from Amgen, Inc. that leverages the diverse and critical roles played by the colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) signaling pathway for macrophage-driven diseases in multiple organ systems. AmMax is enrolling patients in a Phase 2 clinical program for tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). Based on robust preclinical proof-of-concept results, AmMax is also planning to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com .

Contact