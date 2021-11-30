MIMEDX Announces Speakers for December 7 Investor Day

Company to Host Virtual Event on December 7, 2021 Beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET



MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or “the Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced the speakers for its upcoming virtual Investor Day that will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Timothy R. Wright, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our team is excited to share additional analyses from the Company’s knee osteoarthritis (KOA) clinical study, following the third-party review and validation of both a statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcome in the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) Total, WOMAC Pain and WOMAC Function scores for the Pre-Interim Analysis Cohort of 190 patients, with probability values less than 0.05 at three months and less than 0.01 at six months. We also look forward to discussing the strong growth potential for our commercial business as we capitalize on market development strategies, global expansion opportunities and product innovation initiatives to deliver double-digit growth in 2022 and beyond.”

The MIMEDX Investor Day will feature Company leadership, third-party experts and key opinion leaders who will provide updates on the musculoskeletal late-stage pipeline and robust commercial business.

Speakers and topics include:

Company Updates

Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, MIMEDX

Peter M. Carlson, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, MIMEDX

Musculoskeletal Pipeline

KOA Key Findings & Path Forward

Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., EVP, Research and Development, MIMEDX

Michelle Massee, AVP, Product Development, MIMEDX

Thomas M. Mick, M.D., Medical Director, Clinical Development, MIMEDX

Vibeke Strand, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine

Kris J. Alden, M.D., Ph.D., Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hip, Knee & Shoulder Reconstruction



Commercial Business

Growth Strategy & Market Opportunity

Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, MIMEDX

John Harper, Ph.D., SVP R&D, Chief Technology Officer, MIMEDX

William H. Tettelbach, M.D., Principal Medical Officer, Head of Medical Affairs, MIMEDX

Bidhan B. Das, M.D., Colon, Rectal & General Surgeon

Caroline Clarke, M.D., Plastic, Reconstructive & Cosmetic Surgeon

Jonathan Labovitz, D.P.M., Western University of Health Sciences

Registration Details

A live webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com at the time of the event. To register for the webcast, participants must use access code ‘MDXG.’ Participants will have the opportunity to submit written questions to MIMEDX presenters via the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

