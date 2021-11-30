Cogniac and Tech Mahindra Partner Combining AI Vision Platform and Integrated Business Insights for Enterprises Globally

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation ("Cogniac"), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, have announced a partnership to simplify AI data management, business insights, and analysis at the enterprise level enhancing productivity across manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and safety.



The partnership brings to bear Cogniac's ability to collect and process large-scale visual data in enterprise workstreams integrating Tech Mahindra's business data analysis and insights services to provide customers with a comprehensive solution to visual data collection and analysis, advanced insights, trends, and outliers. Tech Mahindra will leverage their deep domain experience and Cogniac's AI vision platform to allow customers to effectively use visual data in the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and safety sectors, implementing AI solutions fostering growth and productivity.

"We're pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra to bring in their AI data analysis expertise to our enterprise vision platform," said Vahan Tchakerian, Chief Partnership Officer at Cogniac. "With Tech Mahindra's data synthesis capabilities, we will be able to provide necessary and relevant information to customers and enable them to make data-informed business decisions. Often the data already exists but isn't used effectively; our partnership and integration with Tech Mahindra provides the additive and valuable business insights against which customers can execute."



Rahul Bhuman, Vice President and Head of Emerging Business, Tech Mahindra – "Tech Mahindra has been at the forefront of delivering Human Centric Experiences by leveraging innovative technology solutions. In this partnership, with the combined capabilities of Tech Mahindra and Cogniac, we will help customers leverage visual data across sectors, which is currently underutilized. With an aim to deliver transformative enterprise machine solutions that are highly agile and scalable, we have re-aligned our strategy and delivery model to accelerate the customer's transformation journey, in sync with NXT.NOWTM framework."

Cogniac's scalable, no-code AI Vision Platform integrates with existing visual data collection systems in enterprise uses across a broad spectrum of sectors and industries. Bridging academic models and real-world applications, Cogniac's AI Visual Platform offers high efficacy of image and video processing while continuing to grow, learn, and become more effective through the use of Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization.

About Cogniac

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac's technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac's platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World' by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow's experiences today, and believe that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.

Cogniac Press Contact:

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Group

jordan@gatewayir.com

+1 (949) 574-3860