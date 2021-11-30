WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems and Real-Time Innovations (RTI) Announce Partnership to Provide Safety-Critical Software for Embedded Systems

BRISTOL, United Kingdom and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) and Real-Time Innovations (RTI) announce a global technology partnership to enable system developers to expedite the development of embedded applications targeting the safety critical market. Through this collaboration, developers can follow a path to safety certification from prototype to production of safety-critical applications.



The new partnership will allow developers to take advantage of commercial development paths to safety certification using commercial off-the-shelf software (COTS) from prototype to release using FreeRTOS, WHIS SAFERTOS® and RTI Connext®. SAFERTOS® is a pre-emptive, safety critical RTOS that delivers unprecedented levels of determinism and robustness to embedded systems while using minimal resources. RTI Connext is the leading software framework for autonomous systems, and RTI Connext Cert provides the real-time data connectivity for safety-critical systems such as autonomous vehicles, connected healthcare and avionics. Both WHIS and RTI offer pre-certified software at the ISO 26262 ASIL D levels.

WHIS is used internationally across a wide range of safety critical applications and is renowned for its high-software quality. SAFERTOS® is available pre-certified by TÜV SÜD to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3. The upgrade path from FreeRTOS to SAFERTOS® offers an advantage to developers, who can prototype using FreeRTOS and convert to SAFERTOS® at the start of formal development.

RTI Connext Micro is a lightweight connectivity framework that works with FreeRTOS in early prototype environments of resource-constrained applications that require real-time performance. Once the application is ready to move to the commercial stage, developers can migrate to SAFERTOS and Connext Cert, which provide the production-grade technology. When integrated with SAFERTOS, Connext Cert will enable developers to build applications on the latest safety microcontrollers, providing a solid foundation to support their safety-critical applications.

“Technology partnerships such as this between WHIS and RTI are vital for the industry,” says Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. “There is a natural fit between SAFERTOS and RTI Connext Cert that will be of great benefit to automotive developers focusing on safety.”

“From unmanned vehicles to defense systems to robotics, systems today are becoming more intelligent, autonomous and interconnected. Before we can reach widespread adoption, we need to eliminate gaps that could lead to safety risks. Built-in safety mechanisms throughout the software stack will deliver the necessary protection to ensure the systems perform without incident,” says Niheer Patel, Director of Product Management, RTI. “Our customers are prioritizing safety, and we are focused on delivering this through our work with WITTENSTEIN in order to deliver pre-certified safety software to run advanced embedded systems.”

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WHIS is an expert in embedded RTOS technology with a specialization in safety certified software. Supplying advanced RTOS components across a broad range of market sectors and applications, from basic embedded designs, up to complex safety systems demanding the highest levels of certification, WHIS is best known for their flagship product, SAFERTOS®.

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies real time operating systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.highintegritysystems.com .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

