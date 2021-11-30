Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

30 November 2021

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Notice of Annual General Meeting &

Online Investor Presentation

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that the annual general meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR at 11:00am on 29 December 2021. A copy of the Notice of AGM and associated proxy form will be posted to shareholders today together with the annual report, and copies can be found on the Company’s website at: www.vastplc.com.

The Company also wishes to advise investors that the Company will provide a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 13 December 2021 at 2:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Vast Resources via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/vast-resources-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Vast Resources on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.

In Botswana, the Company is focused on finalising the acquisition of the Ghaghoo Diamond Mine, which will be conducted through a joint venture between the Company and Botswana Diamonds plc and will provide the Company with a 90% interest in a high quality and previously producing diamond asset benefiting from world-class infrastructure and capable of generating material revenues in the near term.