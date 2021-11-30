Netreo Adds Aritomo “Ari” Shinozaki as New VP Engineering

Huntington Beach, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure and application performance management solutions, today announced the appointment of Aritomo “Ari” Shinozaki as the new vice president of engineering. Shinozaki transitions into the executive leadership role after serving as a consultant for the past year and reports to Netreo Founder and President, Andrew Anderson.

A 30-year technology industry veteran, management consultant and entrepreneur, Shinozaki brings extensive technology strategy, innovation, and operational expertise to Netreo’s executive leadership and engineering teams. He takes over responsibility of Netreo’s engineering and quality assurance departments and the successful development and implementation of new technologies.

“We are delighted to have top industry talent help shape the future of Netreo through innovative technology development,” said Netreo President, Andrew Anderson. “Ari Shinozaki brings world-class technical acumen, innovative spirit and leadership skills - and we look forward to the impact he’ll make for our customers and all of us here at Netreo.”

“I see tremendous growth opportunities for Netreo in markets where the company is already successful and by expanding into new markets with targeted innovation,” said Shinozaki. “I am joining a great team that is already familiar to me, and I look forward to accelerating innovation and meeting the customer challenges and opportunities that come from the explosion of observability data.”

Shinozaki has extensive experience in leadership positions across multiple software and technology industries since starting his first software company in high school. He most recently served as Technology Strategy Lead and Research Fellow at Sentry AI, after being the company’s interim Chief Operating Officer. Shinozaki previously held managing director, principal and partner positions with Accenture, PwC and PRTM management consulting firms, focusing on innovation, product development, software research and development, product strategy, business strategy and IT management practices for enterprise customers.

Shinozaki earned his PhD in Physics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, his MBA from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Business Management and his undergraduate degree in Physics from Princeton University.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

