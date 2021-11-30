Telecure Technologies Inc. Announces Marketing & Public Relations Partnership with Real Chemistry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”), a U.S. focused health IT company which develops technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient, is pleased to announce it has signed a marketing & public relations partnership with Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company.



Real Chemistry is a global health innovation company making the world a healthier place by empowering patients to equitably and cost-effectively access the right treatment at the right time. The team leverages the best data-driven, tech-enabled and digital solutions to deliver clear, concise communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of healthcare stakeholders—patients, payors, providers, caretakers and regulators.

Chairman of the Board, Josh Rosenberg remarked, “The team at Real Chemistry brings a wealth of experience from decades in the U.S. healthcare space by utilizing both traditional and innovative digital methods to engage with consumers, patients and other healthcare professionals. We are thrilled to have a strong team behind Telecure to provide guidance and key insights in the marketplace to ensure our team is able to commercialize and scale efficiently and effectively.”

“We are proud to partner with Telecure as the company embarks on its next phase of growth and further establishes itself as a leader in health IT and telemedicine that advocates for better access to healthcare,” said Daniel Carter, Real Chemistry Digital Health Practice Lead.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Josh Rosenberg

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Contact

Phone: 604 398-3432

Email: invest@telecure.com

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDr™ and FindingDr™.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.