Daseke to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on December 1, 2021

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference which will be held in Nashville, TN on December 1, 2021. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Bates will be leading a conference presentation. Additionally, Jason Bates and Traci Graham, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer, will be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference.



Conference presentations and applicable webcast links will be available on the company’s website, www.investor.daseke.com, under the Events & Presentations section.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group

Joseph Caminiti or Ashley Gruenberg

312-445-2870

DSKE@alpha-ir.com