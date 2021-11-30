FactSet Joins AWS Data Exchange

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Exchange with a comprehensive financial data and analytics offering.



FactSet will deploy over 30 proprietary datasets available within the FactSet ecosystem on AWS Data Exchange, which will allow clients to leverage FactSet’s leading content for faster, more efficient decision-making. This data will be made available on AWS Data Exchange using Amazon Redshift Data Sharing, which allows clients to securely and easily share live data across Amazon Redshift clusters. This ability will help clients connect proprietary and third-party content already housed on Amazon Redshift while simplifying the extract, transform, and load (ETL) process to reduce time-to-market and improve data integrity.

FactSet will also begin listing APIs that allow users to benefit from its industry leading portfolio analytics engine without having to be an existing FactSet client. Furthermore, it plans to bring additional APIs to AWS Data Exchange to give clients flexible access to all FactSet content and functionality.

“We are excited that FactSet is making its content available to clients via cloud data sharing services like AWS Data Exchange,” said John Chappell, Managing Director and Global Head of Market Data, Goldman Sachs. “FactSet’s work to embrace distribution of their data via the cloud aligns with our strategy to accelerate the sourcing and use of third-party data, enabling our people to focus on tasks that create the most value for our business and our clients.”

"FactSet is delighted to offer its data and solutions on AWS Data Exchange,” said Jonathan Reeve, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Content and Technology Solutions, FactSet. “Our clients are accelerating their shifts to the cloud to reduce costs, consolidate infrastructure, and eliminate the waste of duplicated data, and AWS is a leader in this space. FactSet’s expansion of our data management services to support Amazon Redshift will make our content available to more clients in a streamlined way, improving workflow efficiency.”

“We launched AWS Data Exchange to help customers easily find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud,” said Samantha Gibson, WW Industries Lead for AWS Data Exchange, AWS. “We’re excited to work with FactSet, who is licensing their data via Amazon Redshift and Amazon API Gateway, to give customers more delivery choices and make it even easier to access the financial data and insights they need to make informed decisions.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.factset.com/marketplace/catalog/product/amazon-redshift.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 160,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.



