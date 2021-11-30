Trinity Church Wall Street Announces Nearly $21 Million in Grants for Nonprofits in New York City and Throughout the World

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Church Wall Street has awarded $20.84 million in grants to nonprofits, many of them focused on fighting for racial justice in New York City through ending the cycles of mass incarceration and homelessness.

The grantees, who received grants from $50,000 to $1 million, are on the frontline of aiding some of the most vulnerable. The work these groups are doing ranges from addressing housing instability for youth to gun violence prevention programs.

"Trinity is in a unique position where every year, we can support organizations that are working hard to make New York City a more equitable and safe city. We see ourselves as partners with these groups in the important work they're doing," said the Rev. Phillip A. Jackson, Priest-in-charge of Trinity Church Wall Street. "These grants are a critical part of our mission to serve our neighbors."

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate the housing crisis in New York City and its effects on groups that are at an elevated risk of homelessness. Because of this, Trinity is giving over $1 million to organizations that help homeless and runaway youth between the ages of 16 and 25 by providing access to services and housing stability. This includes $375,000 to groups that work specifically with LGBTQ+ youth.

Among that group, Hetrick-Martin Institute is receiving $100,000 to launch the LGBTQ Youth Homeless Prevention Program, and New Alternatives for Homeless LGBTQ Youth will use $75,000 to help youth transition out of the shelter system.

"Far too many youth in our city experience housing insecurity and homelessness. Many are escaping abuse and violence at home, often times linked to being rejected because they identify as LGBTQ+. In addition to housing options, these youths need services specifically designed to address the underlying trauma they face. Trinity is proud to support organizations that are dedicated to meeting the needs of this population," said Bea de la Torre, Managing Director, Housing and Homelessness at Trinity Church Wall Street.

Overall, more than $6.7 million will aid nonprofits working in the areas of housing and homelessness.

Racial and criminal justice continues to be a theme in the work of Trinity's grantees. In this cycle, $4.8 million will go to organizations focused on these areas.

The Osborne Association is receiving $1million to continue its Kinship Reentry pilot program. This program seeks to end the cycle of homelessness and incarceration by housing loved ones released from prison.

A grant of $250,000 is going to LIFE Camp, an organization that has become nationally renowned for its violence prevention programs. Its mission is to provide youth and families who have been impacted by violence with the tools to stay in school and out of the criminal justice system.

"We are thrilled to support LIFE Camp in operating, scaling, and measuring its successful community public safety model," said Susan Shah, Managing Director, Racial Justice with Trinity Church Wall Street. "We know that the criminal legal system can only go so far when it comes to addressing violence. We need an array of services that address the mental, physical, and emotional wellness needs of parents and families impacted by the trauma of gun violence. LIFE Camp is providing this - they are saving lives now and, in the future."

Trinity is also giving more than $10 million in support of Episcopal and Anglican communities in the U.S. and around the world.

"As Trinity provides funding towards a more just and inclusive community in our own neighborhood and city, we also support the capacity of other churches to do so in their communities," said Neill Coleman, Executive Director of Trinity Church Wall Street. "We are proud to support and walk alongside nearly one hundred grantees who are on the frontlines of advancing social justice and building thriving communities."

This year Trinity has distributed $4.6 million in grants to support faith communities in the U.S. and around the world, $10.4 million to New York nonprofits, $675,000 in emergency COVID aid in Africa, Latin America and Asia, and $1 million to Episcopal Relief & Development.

Contact: Tiani Jones 917.710.3289, tjones@trinitywallstreet.org

